The Hawks had a simple message written on their board in the locker room.
“Oakbrook goes down tonight.”
But the odds were stacked against the Greenwood Christian boys basketball team all night at home, starting with an early double-digit deficit.
Doesn’t matter.
“Oakbrook goes down tonight.”
They hadn’t beaten the Knights in eight years.
Who cares?
“Oakbrook goes down tonight.”
Soon, the hope became true, as Oakbrook Prep went down Friday night to a resilient GCS squad 90-85 in overtime.
“It is the best feeling ever,” Greenwood Christian coach Billy Brisher said. “We’re young, so young and it’s easy for these young guys to put their heads down, but it shows you the basketball mentality and their determination to win.”
There was never a moment too big for Brisher’s team, and when it was at its biggest, the Hawks battled.
Down by nine points with 90 seconds left in regulation, GCS brought the pressure defensively, forcing steals and quickly turning those turnovers into points. Six points later, the ball found itself in the hands of Ty Kennedy from beyond the arc.
He shot it.
Swish.
Tie ballgame.
“Biggest shot in GCS history so far,” Brisher said. “They took over. Multiple steals back-to-back. Ty Kennedy was as big for us as anybody has been big this season. (We) just let them know we believe in them.”
And in extra time, the Hawks gave fans and coaches a lot to believe in.
The Knights took one lead in overtime, but soon thereafter, Greenwood Christian did one of the best things it does — shoot.
First, Lee Dahlberg hit a bucket to reclaim the lead. After two made-Dahlberg free throws, Kennedy swished it again. Isaiah Scott? He sank a 2-pointer, too as the game clock waned.
Points were accumulating quickly for GCS, just as they did in a crucial second quarter.
The Hawks gave up a 25-12 first in favor of Oakbrook thanks in part to the Knights’ size and efficiency shooting the ball.
But somehow, some way, GCS made it a ballgame, outscoring its opponent 28-11 in the second.
Brisher’s Hawks stepped their game up, shooting with precision on offense. And on defense, the key to success was simple — they snagged defensive rebounds time and time again, limiting second chances for the Knights and bringing the ball down the court to score.
“The determination to win, to know that we had our backs against the wall or in a corner and they just fought their way out of the corner,” Brisher said.
“We knew the things we had to do to win, which is rebounding, they were bigger than us. We had to get to the basics and making sure we were boxing out, pushing the ball and (had) quick ball movement. They stuck to that script to a tee.”
Overall, Friday night was a team effort for Greenwood Christian. When the Hawks needed Kennedy, he stepped up, leading the team with 32 points. When they needed Dahlberg, he stepped up with 21 points.
It was an accumulation of a lot of things through loads of perseverance. And when the Hawks left the floor crowded by a court-storming student section, the board in the locker room was changed.
“Oakbrook went down tonight.”
“Every game is big for us, we want to make it to the tournament. So big for us, huge,” Brisher said.