It may have been a bit closer than the Greenwood Christian boys basketball team wanted.
Sometimes you don’t always get what you want, but rather what you need.
And the Hawks got what they needed Thursday night — a close win.
Although it was a tough shooting night at home, the Hawks grinded out a 50-42 non-region victory over W. Wyman King Academy.
Why is a close win amid mistakes so valuable?
“(It gives us) confidence that we can win a close ballgame when we don’t shoot well when we don’t play well that we are still good enough and scrappy enough and will grind out every possession,” GCS coach Billy Brisher said.
“It’s just big to know we can win when we don't play our best.”
While Greenwood Christian wasn’t perfect from the field, shooting 35% on the night, the Hawks soared in the third quarter.
Following a troublesome first half, GCS became more willing to attack the basket. The Hawks found more opportunities in the paint, rushing toward the hoop after the Knights guarded the lane well in the first two quarters.
Greenwood Christian also sped up its pace of play, creating those chances near the rim and a few 3-point shots here and there.
“It was pivotal considering that they were packing the lane and didn’t let us get to the basket,” Brisher said. “We knew that if we wanted to get there, we were going to have to make our own way, so leaders stepped up and went right to the basket.”
However, after the Hawks built a seven-point lead, King Academy inched its way back. The Knights found shots and created a few turnovers to draw within two. And on the other side of the floor, Greenwood Christian sank just two field goals in the final eight minutes.
But when things got dicey, leaders rose back up to the occasion.
GCS junior Lee Dahlberg played well defensively in the paint to hold off the Knights in his first game back from injury.
And when sent to the foul line, the Hawks went 8-for-8 in the fourth. Four of them were knocked down by Owen Whittington, who also garnered a few crucial rebounds in the final stretch.
“We didn’t break script,” Brisher said. “We had a game plan, stuck with it, we were confident in it, we just never broke script.”
The first half played out much like the fourth quarter — close and physical.
The Knights played an effective zone defense that limited Greenwood Christian’s close shots, forcing more mid-range, lower-percentage attempts. However, a few Hawks found ways to score, including Will Patterson with a team-high 15 points and Ty Kennedy with 13.
For Brisher’s squad, Thursday night wasn’t picture perfect. But as the Hawks start to play region opponents more consistently, perseverance and production from more than a few players can be huge in the latter half of the season.
“It was a total team effort,” Brisher said. “Every kid had a job to do and they all did it.”