Just for a moment, the Greenwood Christian boys basketball team led.
The Hawks had a 14-13 edge with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter against a talented Shannon Forest team.
A team that has defeated the likes of Mauldin, Byrnes and Landrum.
A team that has played with each other since a very young age.
A team that has beaten each of its region opponents by 20 or more.
However, the visiting Crusaders eventually took control Tuesday night, downing Greenwood Christian 86-58.
“We did some things we wanted to do, but couldn’t keep up with it the entire game,” GCS coach Billy Brisher said. “Too many empty possessions, but they competed real well, so we were fine with that.”
After the Hawks took that lead late in the first, the Shannon Forest didn’t reach into a bag of tricks nor did they have any kind of grand scheme. The Crusaders simply leaned on their natural size and speed to gain an upper hand the rest of the way.
Shannon Forest was quick to score in the second to pull away, making many shots in transition either by way of a steal or a prompt offensive rebound.
Ultimately, the Crusaders outscored the Hawks 30-10 in the second, limiting Greenwood Christian from the 3-ball that worked so well the quarter before.
“They relied on their experience, their upperclassmen, those guys who dominated the floor for the last four years,” Brisher said. “They relied on their leaders and rightfully so.”
The rest of the way, the Crusaders continued to rely on those leaders, continuing to do what worked for them until their reserves entered in the fourth. In those final eight minutes, the Hawks lessened the blow, outscoring their opponent 24-10.
It was one of the few moments that went Greenwood Christian’s way besides its riveting start and claiming that 14-13 lead with a 9-0 run in the first.
While Shannon Forest’s size disrupted the Hawks’ opportunities in the paint, GCS found life beyond the arc, rattling off three-straight triples. Eighth-grader Isaiah Scott claimed two of those early 3-pointers, who finished his night with a team-high 27 points.
“We were excited to see (the 9-0 run), but that is just a small glimpse into the future of who we can be,” Brisher said. “When we can play at that level, we feel we can compete with most teams.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
