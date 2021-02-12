In a youth football season that brought many challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Greenwood Raptors still managed to have one of the most successful years in program history.
The Raptors' 9U and 10U teams will continue playing this spring, starting today with the Presidents Day Tournament in Myrtle Beach. The two-day championship event invites some of the top teams in the region.
The Raptors are an independent team that's a part of the Greenwood Academic Sports Academy. GASA's founder, P.C. Quarles, is also the primary coach for the teams.
His youth leagues take children from ages 6-12. The Raptors had three teams make the playoffs this past season, and all of the teams finished with a winning record.
"It was a great season and the kids executed very well," Quarles said. "They also had to go through different types of schooling with COVID going on. It was a lot of virtual school and then actually going to class. We preach to be school-first in order to play for GASA, and the kids took care of what they needed to do."
GASA, a nonprofit organization, aims to give youth a place where they can have an outlet for sports and build a sense of community with one another. It also gives home-schooled kids the chance to play ball, and extends that opportunity to students who have been suspended or kicked out of school.
The Raptors' 9U team will take on the Metro Falcons today, and the 10U team will face the Bus City Bully's.
"Our 10U was our strongest team this season," Quarles said. "They ended up in the top 10 in the state and second in our conference. A lot of our kids came straight from parks and rec to travel ball. It was a big transition, but they caught on fast and came on well."
Quarles said GASA saw roster sizes increase this past season. Many players from the Lakelands and surrounding areas are in their first season with the Raptors.
"This year was one of the best years for GASA because of the recruitment," Quarles said. "We had a flock of kids come in from all over to play with GASA because some of the other youth programs were unsure what they were going to do because of COVID. It was a great year of recruiting, and now I have those guys with me for the next three, four years as we get them ready for middle and high school."