With two down and two strikes against Ethan Wilder in the 12th inning, Lander baserunner Gary Garrett took off from second.
It’s what you’re taught to do in that situation: run the bases.
Wilder struck out, but the play was alive on a wild pitch from Erskine’s Parker Cassell.
And about three-fourths of the way to third, Garrett’s eyes lit up.
He booked it, zooming his way to steal home to seal a 12-inning 7-6 win for the Lander baseball team over the Flying Fleet Friday night at Dolny Stadium.
A memorable moment for sure, and on opening night, too. What was it like reaching home? Garrett couldn’t tell you.
“I blacked out right when my foot hit. It was crazy,” Garrett said. “That’s the first time that’s ever happened to me.”
Late in the game, there wasn’t much offense from either side with a battle between bullpens taking place. But in the third, the Bearcats struck one of the biggest blows to give them their first lead of the night.
Following a Connor Droze sacrifice fly to score a runner, Chris Manriquez wanted to begin his time at Lander with a bang.
And that he did.
The junior college transfer blasted a 3-run homer to right, a big payoff for a guy that’s drastically improved since fall ball.
“Ever since he got back during the spring, he’s been a completely different player,” Lander coach Jason Burke said. “Locked in, playing great defense, hitting the ball all over the park and to see him be able to hit a backside home run in his first game in a Lander uniform was really cool.”
Manriquez’s home run gave the Bearcats a three-run advantage early, but as the night grew darker, Erskine chipped away at it.
The Flying Fleet scored in each of the next four innings, and in the seventh, they could’ve put up more runs than the one they did.
After a Tyler Smith lead-off single, Erskine sophomore Jude Littrell's hit to center field missed the glove of a diving Garrett, opening up the chance for an inside-the-park home run. However, just like they eventually did five innings later, the Bearcats made a heads-up play.
Lander’s Ian Jenkins launched the ball into the infield where Wilder retrieved it and slung it to catcher Tyler Prell at home. Smith had already gone by for the first run, but Prell held tight to a potential game-saving tag on Littrell to keep the ballgame tied.
“When you’ve got talented players, they’re the guys you want making the play,” Burke said. “Jenkins probably has our best outfield arm, Wilder has our best infield arm and Tyler Prell hung in there on some loud contact from (Littrell) coming in from third.
“You have three very talented guys touching the baseball, which is exactly what you want as a coach.”
From there, the bullpens shined. Neither team scored until Garrett’s game-winning steal with Lander and Erskine using a combined 10 relievers. Flying Fleet righty Johnny Hummel dominated for Erskine, striking out six batters in 2.2 innings.
As for the Bearcats, they had a bit of a local flare on the mound. Former Greenwood Eagle Garrett Major had Erskine go down in order in the 12th to earn the win after Tyler Bowen allowed just one hit through three innings.
It was an outstanding showing for both teams' pitching staffs. However, with the two going deep into their bullpens Friday, it sets up a very interesting doubleheader Saturday.
“The guys believed we could win, the guys stayed locked into the game the whole time and winning a game like this can give you some momentum,” Burke said. “We’re going to enjoy this one tonight, but tomorrow, you gotta come out and win a series.”