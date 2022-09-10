One of the biggest clichés a coach will use to describe one of the best players on their team is “they’re like another coach out there on the floor/field.” In the case of Garianna Burton, that isn’t a cliché.
Burton is a junior on the Abbeville volleyball team and has been the best player for the Panthers the past two years.
As a sophomore, Burton led the Panthers in kills, finishing with 324, had 182 of the team’s 309 blocks this season and served at an efficient 85 percent, en route to earning All-Region honors and the Index-Journal Player of the Year.
During her sophomore year, Burton became the vocal and emotional leader for the Panthers, which actually started to translate into a coaching role with the jayvee program.
“Last year, I saw a lot of the girls on the (jayvee) team were struggling. They just saw me as an older player, and they would just ask me to help them, especially with serving,” Burton said. “They actually asked me to coach a few games, and I did. When they asked me that last season, it was near the end of the year, so I didn’t get to do as many games. ... I was just like ‘Sure, I don’t mind helping.’ I love it.”
Whenever the jayvee team is playing before the varsity, most of the varsity team is either scattered throughout the gym, watching the younger team play, or helping as line judges. Burton is squared in the middle of the bench, giving advice to players and leading timeouts.
“I feel like the same energy I pour into them is the same energy I pour into my own team,” Burton said. “The energy I have for them is ‘I want y’all to win. I’m going to pour all the knowledge that I have into y’all, so y’all know what to do on the court.’ I take the same thing on the court with my team. I think it’s just a natural thing.”
Despite only being a year or two older than some of the jayvee players, Burton has earned the respect of the younger players on the team. She said they had a team meeting before the season started to make sure that all the players knew that Burton wasn’t just trying to boss them around, and the team has responded.
“Naturally, she has some leadership qualities that come out, especially when she’s helping with the younger kids,” Abbeville coach Ann Maire New said. “They look up to her, and that’s what helps a lot. I’ve learned that they will learn more from each other than they will from me, even if I’m saying the same thing she’s saying.”
Coming into her junior season, Burton was named one of the two team captains on the Panthers team. Burton said this year’s expectations for the Panthers were as high as they were last year, even with the loss of four seniors.
With the addition of coaching, Burton’s volleyball IQ and leadership IQ are growing, which is going to be key for the Panthers as they try to meet the team standards in 2022.
“Athletically she has it, but she’s starting to not just have the volleyball IQ but have the leadership IQ. She’s building on it,” New said.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.