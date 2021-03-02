ROCK HILL — Joe Satterfield drove in five runs while Brady Allen and Andrew Eyster homered as South Carolina erupted for 16 runs in the first four innings en route to a 19-8 win against Winthrop Tuesday at Winthrop Ballpark in Rock Hill.
The Eagles got on the board first in the first. Scout McFalls led off with a single to left. He stole second and third and scored on Dillon Morton. The Gamecocks answered with five runs in the top of the second, highlighted by a three-run home run from Allen. Satterfield brought in the Gamecocks’ first run with an infield single and Josiah Sightler scored a run on a passed ball.
Satterfield drove in a pair in the third on a single to center. The Gamecocks then erupted for nine runs in the fourth on six hits. The big fly came off the bat of Eyster, who belted a three-run home run to the batter’s eye in center field.
The Gamecocks plated three in the top of the ninth, two from a double by Brennan Milone. Carolina had 16 hits on the night in winning its seventh in a row and 12th in a row dating back to last year.
Satterfield went 3-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored while Allen went 3-for-4 with four RBI.