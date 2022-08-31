When Abbeville needed to make a play, it turned to No. 3.
Ty Cade, who has been known throughout his career as a dominant force in the middle of the Panthers defense, was called upon in the fourth quarter when Powdersville took a 14-point lead with less than 4 minutes left to play.
Cade found the end zone for the second time of the night, scoring a 23-yard touchdown to give Abbeville some hope.
“It’s good as long as I stay hydrated,” Cade said about playing both ways. “I like the connection that I have with my quarterbacks. When they find me, it’s always a good time.”
Overall, Cade finished with three catches for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns, all of which led the team in Abbeville’s 51-44 loss to Powdersville. He also added 8.5 tackles on defense, eight of which were solos, earning himself the Week 1 Index-Journal Player of the Week.
“He’s very talented,” Abbeville head coach Jamie Nickles said. “He started on varsity as a ninth grader, and that doesn’t happen around here too often. I think this year, we’ve seen him mature into the player we always knew he could be. He’s just now scratching the surface of how good he can be.”
Throughout his career, Cade has primarily just played defense, delivering the bone-rattling hits in the middle of the field, but this year, Cade has worked his way onto the offensive side of the ball, allowing opponents to truly see the senior’s athleticism.
“I like offense, but defense is where it’s at though,” Cade said. “At Abbeville, we’re a physical team, so I like playing defense and putting a hat on someone.”
With the amount of talent around him, Cade never had to play offense, but Nickles said he was always taking offensive snaps in practice, learning the ins and outs of playing both receiver and running back for the Panthers.
His first offensive action was supposed to come against Belton-Honea Path, but Cade injured his ankle and just played on defense.
His first offensive action this season was against McCormick, where he snagged one pass for 22 yards.
“We’ve always repped him at running back,” Nickles said. “He’s always had that potential to be a really good receiver and running back in our offense. ... He’s always had such good hand-eye coordination and always had a knack for being around where the ball is.”
Last Friday was the first time Abbeville lost at home since 2019, which was Cade’s first year on varsity. But that loss isn’t the main source of motivation for Cade as he helps lead the Panthers this season. It’s about playing for the “A.”
“The motivation is we have our starting quarterback out and we have our starting running back Tubu (Antonio Harrison) (out). We always want to take car of our brothers,” Cade said. “It’s a big family. We want to take care of our family and put on for the ‘A.’”
