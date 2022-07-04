For the first time since 2015, the Greenwood Abbeville Little League (GALL) 12U All-Stars will advance to the state tournament with an extra trophy in hand.
With a 10-5 win over Easley on Sunday, GALL captured its first South Carolina District 1 title in seven years.
"It's pretty big," GALL coach Adam Weyer said. "The 12U tournament is the one that feeds into the state tournament and then feeds into regionals, which eventually goes to Williamsport. It's an opportunity for the boys to represent our district at the state tournament and, if things go well, a chance to win state and move on to regionals. It's pretty exciting for the boys to have this experience."
The win on Sunday capped a tournament in which GALL scored 18 runs in four games. Coleson Marino led the way for GALL at the plate, going 13-for-14 for the tournament, which included a walk-off single against Laurens to lead the team to victory in Game 1.
On the mound, Marino and Michael Davis combined for all three of GALL's victories. Davis picked up two wins, including the championship clincher.
"Those guys carried us through parts of the tournament, but especially (on Sunday) we had kids that helped us win today who didn't contribute earlier in the tournament," Weyer said. "It's fun to see that happen when a kid who has one at-bat or a kid that didn't get as many chances to come through."
GALL will travel to Irmo, where it will play teams from across the state for the chance to represent South Carolina at regionals. The 12U team will begin its tournament July 14 against Tega Cay.
"This is a testament to the families just buying into GALL," Weyer said. "Into what we're trying to establish here and being a league that develops baseball in these kids. We want kids in this community to continue to play baseball, and I think it's a good representation of how GALL has grown over the past couple of years."
