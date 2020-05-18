Furman University has discontinued its baseball and men's lacrosse programs as part of cost-cutting efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Those measures announced Monday also included a voluntary 20% pay cut for the university's president and a voluntary 10% salary reduction for vice presidents, the school's athletic director and head coaches for football, men's basketball and other highly compensated employees.
The school will reduce its operating budget by 5.5%. All other employees with diminished workloads at the university will have summer furloughs.
US Open eliminates qualifying
The U.S. Open might feel more like a closed shop this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which already has postponed the U.S. Open from June to September, has forced the USGA to do away with qualifying for the first time since 1924.
Open qualifying is the hallmark of golf's second-oldest championship. The USGA often points out that typically half of the 156-man field has to go through either 36-hole qualifying or 18-hole and 36-hole qualifying.
It even invested in a marketing campaign that was rolled out in February titled, “From Many, One,” to illustrate that some 9,000 people apply to play in the U.S. Open, eventually yielding to one winner.
Italian Serie A suspended until June
ROME — The Serie A is suspended until June 14 unless the Italian government gives it the green light to resume a day earlier as planned.
The league announced last week that its 20 teams agreed to resume competition on June 13 in empty stadiums.
However, the Italian soccer federation announced on Monday, a day after a government decree banning sports until June 14, that it was complying.
NFL promotes Miller to executive VP
NEW YORK — The NFL has moved longtime executive Jeff Miller into the role of executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy.
Miller, who has overseen the league's health and safety initiatives since 2012, will maintain those duties and continue to report directly to Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Miller has played a major role in the NFL's efforts to drive innovation in protective equipment, and in the use of data and engineering on several levels, including rules changes. He has overseen support of independent medical research and in 2016, the league and its 32 team owners pledged $100 million to fund those efforts.
USA Baseball to resume July 24
USA Baseball has tentatively scheduled July 24 as the start date for its 2020 schedule of summer events.
The nation’s sport governing body says the first event would be the 14U Cup from July 24-26 at the national training complex in Cary, North Carolina. Eight other age-group competitions will be held from late July through August.
All events are subject to cancellation or postponement based on the coronavirus pandemic. USA Baseball is following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. If the tournaments run as scheduled, teams and fans will be required to follow a series of return-to-play guidelines developed by USA Baseball. Those guidelines will be shared within an appropriate timeframe.
Trump: Normal in golf means big crowds, no masks
President Donald Trump’s idea of golf getting back to normal is having thousands of fans who aren’t wearing masks in attendance and “practically standing on top of each other.”
Trump joined the NBC broadcast Sunday of “TaylorMade Driving Relief,” a Skins game involving Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. It was the first live golf on television since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf and other sports on March 12.
The PGA Tour plans to return on June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. The tour has said it will not have fans for at least a month.
Art Howe released from hospital
HOUSTON — Former major league manager and infielder Art Howe was released from a Houston hospital Sunday after a stay in intensive care because of the coronavirus.
Howe will be isolated at home for another week or two.
Best known as the manager of the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Howe confirmed Thursday night he has been dealing with the illness since first feeling symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3. He went to the hospital by ambulance Tuesday.
Howe spent 12 seasons in the majors as a player, primarily at second base and third base. He played for Pittsburgh (1974-75) and Houston (1976-82), but missed the 1983 season with an injury before playing two more years for St. Louis (1984-85). Howe hit .260 with 43 home runs and 293 RBIs. His only postseason homer in three playoff trips came in the 1981 NL Division Series against Los Angeles.
AP Source: Marlins to allow players in complex
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person confirmed the decision to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the Marlins made no announcement. The rest of the complex in Jupiter, Florida, will remain closed, the person said.
The optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines, the person said.