As a prominent high school football coach, Julius Wistar “Pinky” Babb made a lot of connections in his 39 years as head coach at Greenwood High.
His Emeralds were sought after, often landing on the collegiate rosters of South Carolina, Clemson and many other state schools.
The ties made through visits to those schools and national organizations led to his son, Brush Babb, picking up a significant package in the summer of 1962.
The package’s return address caught the high school quarterback’s eye.
“Green Bay Football Packers, Office of Vince Lombardi.”
Inside the large envelope were football-shaped G helmet decals, which the Packers used for the first time in 1961, and ones Pinky Babb wanted to use on Greenwood helmets.
Why?
“He just liked the way it looked on (helmets),” said Brush Babb, now a retired Orangeburg vascular surgeon. “Incidentally, kind of out of nowhere, he decided because Greenwood, Green Bay, etc., all of that seemed to fit what my father liked about the gold helmets that we had.
“He thought that placing a G on it would put a hometown effect for Greenwood wherever they went and he really liked that.”
Popularity of the GOver the last 60 years, the Greenwood G has represented a school and community rich in tradition and winning.
The emblem has become synonymous with Greenwood football, and it all started with a letter or phone call to Phil Bengtson, a Green Bay assistant between 1959 and 1967.
Pinky Babb, who had become friends with Bengtson through his football travels, requested permission to use the G’s. Sometime later, those G’s were placed on the sides of the freshly painted Greenwood gold helmets.
The helmet stickers were one of the first of their kind, as high school teams didn’t have decals on their helmets until much later.
As for the G’s, they were the second of their kind. Greenwood football was likely the second-ever team to sport them, after Green Bay and before Georgia and Grambling State in 1964 and 1965, respectively.
And with a logo one and the same with an NFL powerhouse that had just won a league championship in 1961, the Emeralds were thrilled to wear them.
“When we all found out about it, we were all excited about it because back then, the Green Bay Packers were the team. Coach Lombardi and Bart Starr, the quarterback, so we felt like we had to live up to something,” said Bill Camp, a Greenwood varsity halfback in 1961 and 1962.
“It was something new, it was something exciting for us. Also, that same year, if I’m not mistaken, we came out with new stripes on the pants, the whole uniform was new, jerseys, so we just felt real excited about it… it got us all on a high, so to speak.”
Much like the Packers in that decade, the Emeralds were dominant. Greenwood was fresh off a 1961 state championship and was a contender each year in the revered AAA Conference, the then-highest level of high school football in South Carolina.
The Emeralds amounted to an 88-18-7 record in the 1960s, beating up on teams from across the state and Southeast. The team also picked up another state title in 1968 in the newly-formed Class 4A.
The Green Bay G symbolized rough, tough and hard-nosed football to fans across the nation, and in South Carolina, the Greenwood G was no different.
“If you had Greenwood coming to town, that was your biggest game,” Brush Babb said. “As far as the Greenwood G, it was a powerful message that you had one of the best-coached teams and one of the best teams that would attack you and tackle you and so forth.”
“You knew you were going to get your best game, or you better play your best game if you played Greenwood or you were going to get your butt beat.”
The first season with the Greenwood G featured lots of success. The Emeralds finished 10-1 on the year, but with no playoff system in place at the time, they were voted second behind state champ Greenville.
Changes to the GFrom then on, when Greenwood needed more G’s, Green Bay kept them rolling in — until 1965. That year, the Emeralds decided to produce their own G’s, switching over to an oval-shaped dark green G with a white outline.
It was slightly different from the football-shaped white G’s the Packers used until 1970. Using the same colors as Green Bay, Greenwood tasked football players Randy Bell and Thomas Wingard to make sure it wasn’t infringing on any patented properties.
Bell picked up the phone, called the Packers, and found out he needed to get in touch with marketing. Little did Bell know that on the other end of the phone was his hero and a future Hall of Famer.
“I said ‘Who’s in charge of marketing?’ He said ‘Ray Nitschke.’ I said ‘How can I speak to him?’ He said ‘You’re speaking to him,’” Bell said. “Back in those days, everybody had different hats to wear, and I was actually talking to my idol on the phone.”
Bell said Nitschke gave him and the Emeralds verbal permission to copy Green Bay’s colors and logo, though with slight variations in it.
After adopting an oval-shaped G, Greenwood has kept it that way since, but with a few more small changes in the years ahead. In 1966, The Emeralds went back to a white G with a dark green outline.
Then in 1972, the now-Eagles changed the outline to black as the school integrated, shifting its nickname and colors. The G has largely stayed the same since, and even with its small modifications through the years, its sentiment has remained — especially in 1996.
Dedication to the GIn his second and final season as Greenwood’s head coach, Mike Martin decided to do something that would be met with plenty of backlash.
He took the G’s off the helmets.
“I said ‘Huh,’” then-Greenwood quarterback and current assistant coach Tom Butler said when Martin told him the news. “I said ‘Coach, you’re gonna get fired.’”
Martin changed the helmet’s color to Vegas Gold, similar to helmets worn by Notre Dame and Spartanburg High, just an hour and some change up the road.
The Eagles debuted the G-less helmets against Spartanburg at J.W. Babb Stadium. And when Greenwood came out of the locker room in its season opener, the team was greeted with boos from the home crowd.
Amid an abysmal 2-9 season and the despised helmets, attendance waned, including from lifelong fans such as Stan McManus.
“In that year, I’d leave town at 4 o’clock and I wouldn’t come back until the game was over. I couldn’t stand to be in the stands,” McManus said. “I didn’t know who they were and I threw away tons of Greenwood stuff, which I wish I hadn’t, but I was so mad.”
Following Martin’s departure, the beloved G returned to the Greenwood helmet in 1997.
“That little brief blip showed the real resolve of love and just commitment people had to that G,” said Greenwood athletic director Sparky Hudson, an assistant coach on the 1996 team.
Just four years prior, the Eagles showed the commitment to winning the team had when wearing the G.
Displeased with his team’s 0-2 start to the season, then-Greenwood coach Willis Burkett and the Eagles took the G’s off, hoping to spark motivation.
It didn’t work the first game against Gaffney, losing 34-9 to drop to 0-3. However, the next Friday against Chester, Greenwood came away with its first victory, winning six of its next seven games.
And in Week 5 against Pickens, the Eagles earned the prized stickers back.
“That G means something,” Hudson said. “That G is special and those who get a chance to represent it, they represent it as a player or a coach or whatever, they don’t need to pass by without realizing what a special opportunity they’re a part of.”
Legacy of the GSince its introduction in 1962, Greenwood G stickers have graced a number of future NFL stars and seen six football state championships.
The G has traveled all over, including on a trip Pinky Babb took to Milwaukee in 1968 to receive an honor. While in Wisconsin, Brush Babb said his father got the opportunity to visit the origin of those first batch of stickers — the Office of Vince Lombardi.
After waiting a bit, Pinky Babb stepped into Lombardi’s office.
“As my father always introduced himself and shook a hand, he said ‘I’m Pinky Babb and I’m from Greenwood, South Carolina, and I’m a high school football coach and I’d just like to shake your hand,’” Brush Babb recollected from the stories of his father.
Lombardi looked at him.
“‘Hell, Pinky. I know who you are. Come on in, sit down.’”
Brush Babb said the two football coaches chatted for one or two hours about football, a conversation surely filled with wisdom and intellect.
Pinky Babb went on to coach 13 more seasons after 1968, but his legacy lives on. He was a winning coach with nine state titles under his belt, a National High School Hall of Famer and he is credited with bringing the G to Greenwood.
The G has touched the lives of many, and it represents a message Pinky Babb told his teams that still echoes within the walls of the stadium named after him.
“Winners never quit and quitters never win.”