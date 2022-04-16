As you drive along Edgefield Road after 7 p.m., the streets are quiet as stores close up for the night. Drive further and tucked behind the JC’s Truck Repair shop sits an oasis hiding in plain sight.
In an inconspicuous warehouse across from the Butler Automotive is where avid fans from Greenwood and beyond, come to gather and play cornhole.
It’s here where people young and old with ranging skill levels come to play one of the most popular games in the United States.
“We played in the backyard and that’s where it all started,” Rebecca Gurney said. “We went over to a friend of ours (house) and they played in their shed in the backyard for the longest time.”
It was in the backyard where Rebecca Gurney and her husband, Justin, fell in love with the sport. Along with Justin Walton, Tray Plyler and others, the group would travel around the southeast competing in tournaments.
After a while, the travel became too much so the Gurney’s, Walton and Plyler decided to start their own club in Greenwood.
“What really drove us was we got tired of riding,” Justin Gurney said. “You get these people that are addicted to cornhole, they want to play. You have to drive an hour to an hour and a half to play weekly. We just wanted to start something here.”
What started as a way to have more space to play has grown into a popular destination for cornhole players to gather. In the two years since moving into the building on Edgefield Road, Justin Gurney said the Emerald City Cornhole Club as around “30 to 50 regulars” that come to play.
“For me, it’s all about the diversity,” Walton said. “We have (players) anywhere from 13 years old all the way up to 70 years old playing with us. We have women (that play), we have men (that play), everybody gets a chance to play and we all have a good time together.”
The club hosts events on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and then host tournaments on Saturday. During the week the events range from bringing your own partner to blind draws, where players will be paired randomly.
Walton said for players who are just getting started the blind draw is an ideal way for beginners to better their skills, and have a chance to win prize money.
Non-members pay $10 prior to the events, but the club also offers a monthly membership of $25.
Walton said the money goes directly into the club for needs such as prize money or buying new cornhole boards.
“It’s a family atmosphere,” Rebecca Gurney said. “It’s something that we can do with our families. … It’s kind of why we started this so we can all get together and have a place in Greenwood (to play).”