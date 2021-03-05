CLEMSON — Freshmen Max Wagner and Caden Grice hit home runs in a seven-run fifth inning, and Bryce Teodosio and Jonathan French added long balls in Clemson’s 13-7 victory Friday against Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, while the Fighting Irish dropped to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.
Teodosio brought home the game’s first runs on a two-run homer, his first of the season, in the third inning. The Irish tied the score with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Dylan Brewer started a seven-run frame in the bottom of the fifth inning with a run-scoring single. Later in the inning, after a James Parker run-scoring single, Wagner lofted a three-run homer, his second of the season. Two batters later, Grice laced a two-run homer, his third of the year.