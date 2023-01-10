When Quadaija Langley hit the floor against Lincoln Memorial, the Railsplitters brought the pressure.
Why wouldn’t they? She’s a freshman point guard, right?
Sure, but Langley is different.
She has an unmatched work ethic and a love for the program around her.
Being good at basketball helps, too.
But most of all she was prepared, and after a spring of change for Lander women’s basketball, Langley was exactly what first-year coach Stephanie Gehlhausen needed.
“Regardless of what the team looked like, she was gonna be this good and this prepared for this opportunity because she’s a competitor,” Gehlhausen said.
“When I got the job and there were some transitions with players and some kids ineligible, she was forced into the role, but the beauty is she was prepared for it.”
Thanks to all the work leading up to the Nov. 16 home opener, Langley posted 23 points in a 57-45 win over Lincoln Memorial.
And the freshman hasn’t hit the brakes since.
Langley leads her team in scoring, averaging 13.3 points per game with a team-high of 34 assists on the season. College is a tough transition for anybody but being a big-time playmaker has always been Langley’s thing.
“It hasn’t really been hard because it hasn’t been my first time stepping into having a big role, so I’m always ready for a challenge,” Langley said. “My family, my coaching staff and teammates, they just push me to be my best self every day, so it kinda just takes the pressure off.”
That support system has helped Langley perform the way she has, and at Lander, it started with Gehlhausen believing in her and, in return, her belief in Gehlhausen. The Blue Ridge High School prospect was originally committed to the Bearcats under former coach Kevin Pederson.
However, the 17-year Lander coach left for Coastal Carolina, and Langley stuck with Gehlhausen when she was hired last May.
Why?
“She has a plan,” Langley said. “I felt like her communication to me, my communication to her was already on point … so I really appreciate that because you don’t have most coaches who will do that like they’re just worried about them getting here, but I feel like she was ready to take on her job and she was real serious about what she wanted to do.”
Langley’s commitment to Gehlhausen and Lander has paid dividends for the Bearcats. As a freshman, Langley has become a mainstay in the Lander lineup and is getting substantial playing time in each of her team’s games.
But that’s not it, her work ethic and comradery know no bounds.
In her first semester as a Mathematics, Secondary Education major, she earned a 3.82 GPA. On the court, Langley leads by example, supporting her teammates as they support her.
“She’s the type of player I want to build a culture around,” Gehlhausen said. “It was really important for me when I came in to develop and establish a culture of excellence both on the court and in the classroom and being great people in the community and pouring into that and she does all three really well.”
And along with basketball, Langley has another striking talent — she can do a solid impersonation of her head coach.
“I have to have some paper,” Langley said laughing. “She’s always fidgeting.”
This season has been a long time coming for both Langley and Gehlhausen. Langley came from Travelers Rest to play college basketball and Gehlhausen came from Ashland University in Ohio as an assistant.
The first win against Lincoln Memorial will always be something the two will share, and with a player like Langley on the floor, Gehlhausen knows there will be many more.
“It’s always scary when you have a freshman point guard, but not with (Langley),” Gehlhausen said. “I trust her. She’s steady. There’s obviously still some learning curves going on, but she’s a fast learner and kinda obsessed with the game and that helps her ability to grow a lot faster than most.”