MLS cancels game because of virus
Today’s MLS game between the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City has been postponed because of the coronavirus.
The league said Saturday one player and three staff members of the Rapids tested positive on Thursday and Friday.
Based on the number of positive test results, the league said it called off the game in Colorado to allow for additional testing and evaluation.
Brennaman resigns after saying slur
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds say team broadcaster Thom Brennaman has resigned following his use of an anti-gay slur on air last month.
Brennaman used the slur moments after the feed from the Fox Sports Ohio telecast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Aug. 19.
Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized.
Ga.Tech-Syracuse delayed Saturday
The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome was delayed Saturday to confirm negative COVID-19 test results.
Syracuse officials said Saturday players were being retested.
This is home opener for the Orange (0-2, 0-2 ACC) in the refurbished Dome. Georgia Tech entered the game at 1-1, 1-0 in the ACC.
USA Swimming to have in-person meets
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Swimming is remaking its national events for the rest of the year, including launching a virtual competition to recognize top performances before returning to in-person competition in November.
Meets scheduled in Southern California, Virginia and Georgia over the last three months of the year have been scrubbed. In their place will be a national leaderboard series beginning in October. It will consist of sanctioned and non-sanctioned long-course and short-course meters and short-course yards results.
The U.S. Open will be Nov. 12-14 at up to 10 venues nationwide. The long-course meet will feature about 100 swimmers at each site competing in four timed-final sessions over three days. Sites will be announced later.