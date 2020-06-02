South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin tested positive for the new coronavirus in May, the university released Tuesday in a long statement in which Martin shared his experience.
Martin said in USC’s release that he took a test for COVID-19 on May 8 and received the results two days later. He took the test in preparation for a knee replacement surgery.
“I was shocked,” Martin said. “I didn’t have any symptoms, other than feeling a bit fatigued, and I immediately entered quarantine at my home. I’m thankful to say that I did not have to be hospitalized.”
Martin did not have any symptoms of the virus other than fatigue.
Martin said he worried that he spread the virus to his entire family and felt worried and guilty. His immediate family all tested negative, and Martin himself finally tested negative May 23.
“I’m in awe of the medical professionals and first responders who continue to courageously battle the coronavirus everyday and I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Martin said. “I’m blessed to work for amazing leaders in President (Robert) Caslen, Ray Tanner and our University leadership, and I know how incredibly hard they are working to prepare our campus for the months ahead.”
South Carolina has the least amount of cases in the Southeast, but cases have risen in the state throughout May as testing has expanded. The state has 12,415 known cases and 501 deaths.
The Gamecocks were on the NCAA Tournament bubble in early March, but the tournament was abruptly canceled, which started the cancellations of nearly every sports league in the country for the past two months.
The University of South Carolina moved its classes online and is having next fall’s classes in person but shifting online after Thanksgiving break to prevent the potential effect of a fall spike in the virus’ spread.