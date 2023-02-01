SALUDA — Wednesday was a pretty special day for Saluda football.
Four Tigers signed to play college football on National Signing Day, the most signees Saluda coach Stewart Young has seen in a single day during his time at Saluda.
“They deserved it, they earned it. ... They’re great people and not just great football players, but great people,” Young said.
“(The amount of players signing) was reflective of the amount of success we had this past year, when you’re pretty good, you can win some games, so it kinda went hand and hand.”
Tyleke Mathis, Newberry CollegeYou could ask everyone in Saluda about Tyleke Mathis and they’d probably all say the same thing — he’s something special.
The Saluda playmaker is fast, elusive and talented. At about every position he lined up at for the Tigers, he excelled.
He’s a winner, and after signing with Newberry, he’s going to continue to win with the Wolves.
“Ever since (a Newberry) coach said I could come in and be a true freshman, I’ve been so locked in, so I’m just ready to go play at the next level,” Mathis said. “Everything paid off.”
As a top offensive player in the Lakelands, Mathis scored 20 all-purpose touchdowns with 1,271 total yards as a runner and receiver.
The do-it-all senior also contributed defensively for the Tigers with 54 tackles and a game-sealing interception in Saluda’s second-round game against Gray Collegiate in 2022.
He was an All-Lakelands selection and played in the North-South All-Star game and Border Bowl X.
“Tyleke’s athleticism is the best I’ve ever coached. He’s one of if not the best player I’ve coached because he can do so much,” Young said. “All three phases, he can dominate. … I’ve never had anybody be able to do all three of them (like Mathis)”
At Newberry, Mathis will be able to do a little bit of everything — like he did at Saluda. The Wolves recruited Mathis as an athlete, primarily playing at receiver with snaps at running back and lending a hand in special teams.
Over the recruiting process, Newberry has already become home, coming out to visit Mathis at his home and even coming to one of his basketball games.
“The brotherhood that they have down there is really home,” Mathis said. “I’m going to come in and do what I gotta do.”
Jabori Brown, ErskineIf there’s one thing Jabori Brown does best on the football field, it’s tackling guys in the backfield.
The Saluda senior totaled 19 tackles for losses in the Tigers’ regular season with some colleges taking notice.
And on Wednesday, Brown took notice of Erskine and signed to play with the Flying Fleet.
“I’m ready to see what the next 3-4 years hold,” Brown said. “It’s a new level, it’s better competition, different talents and I’m just ready to see how it’ll play out.”
Brown played a bit for Saluda his freshman year and kept on playing through the rest of his high school career. And in his senior year, he showed why he’s a collegiate-caliber player.
Including his numerous tackles for loss, Brown accounted for 58 tackles on a stellar Saluda defense in 2022. He was an All-Lakelands selection and participated in Border Bowl X on Team South Carolina.
“He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached, he’s very football smart and he’s very quick off the ball, he’s very tough,” Young said. “He’ll have a chance to be really good there at Erskine.”
Brown will join Saluda teammate Gage Rinehart who’s also heading to play football at Erskine, which will surely bring a home feel to an already welcoming program.
“The atmosphere and the players (excite me),” Brown said. “They welcomed me when I first got there.”
Gage Rinehart, ErskineIt was a moment Gage Rinehart had been waiting for.
He fell in love with Erskine after attending a camp in Due West his junior year, and after that, it was all about waiting.
After finally getting an offer from the Flying Fleet last month, the wait was over Wednesday afternoon, as the standout Saluda offensive lineman signed to play college football at Erskine.
“It reminds me of Saluda,” Rinehart said. “Small town, everybody knows everybody.”
Rinehart has the size and talent to play at the collegiate level, listed at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds. In his senior season, he was an All-Lakelands honoree after finishing the Tigers’ impressive season with a 92% grade as a senior.
“Gage deserves the chance to go play college football, he was probably playing out of position for us, we put him at tackle because that’s what we gotta do to win, he’ll be a guard and a good one up at Erskine. They’re getting a really good offensive lineman in him.”
Bernard Werts, BrevardThe Saluda offensive line was star-studded in 2022.
The Tigers had four seniors on the five-man line with a pair signing to play at the next level.
On that line, Bernard Werts was a leader — and he’ll look to do the same at Brevard after signing with the Tornados.
“I’m really excited to continue my football career. I really love the sport. I’m ready to go out there and grind and make my family proud,” Werts said. “The family, the small-town atmosphere (at Brevard), it was very like Saluda and I really liked that.”
Werts was an All-Lakelands selection last season, leading the area with a 93% grade as an offensive lineman. He was also selected to play in Border Bowl X played last month in Grovetown, Georgia.
His senior year was extremely impressive given that there was uncertainty surrounding his football career during his junior year. Werts tore his ACL with speculation that there was a chance he wouldn’t be able to play again.
However, he overcame that injury and helped the Tigers go all the way to the Upper State final.
“He worked his butt off, rehab was crazy, he never missed a day of it and he just kept working hard and he got back better than ever,” Young said.
“It’s just really special, his size kinda keeps him down as far as other opportunities, but Brevard sees what I see — a tough football player.”