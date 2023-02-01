Saluda signees
Saluda coach Stewart Young, center, stands with Saluda signees, from left, Gage Rinehart, Bernard Werts, Tyleke Mathis and Jabori Brown.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

SALUDA — Wednesday was a pretty special day for Saluda football.

Four Tigers signed to play college football on National Signing Day, the most signees Saluda coach Stewart Young has seen in a single day during his time at Saluda.

