WARE SHOALS — Abbeville won 14-0.
No, that’s not a football score. That’s a soccer score.
The Abbeville boys soccer team dismantled Ware Shoals, as five different Panthers scored, including four with hat tricks, on Monday night. The game was called in the 56th minute.
“It was a good game for our team, they shared the ball, that’s what we try to practice,” Abbeville coach Arnaldo Sabatino said. “It’s a team sport and we have to share the ball.”
Eli Velazquez, Cameron Allen, Asher Johnston and Levi Paul each scored three goals while Javion Marshall finished with two.
For much of the night, Abbeville owned the pitch, going right up and down it and scoring in bunches. After scoring their first two goals in the first five minutes, the Panthers had its first batch of goals, starting in the 19th minute.
Velazquez scored off an assist from teammate Johnston, securing his second goal early in the game. In the 20th minute, Allen struck for Abbeville. Then in the 24th, Johnston came through.
Very next minute? Paul got in on the action with a score.
26th minute?
Velazquez found the back of the net to claim the first hat trick of the night. Just four minutes after his first, Paul scored a goal in the 29th.
The Panthers scored six goals in that 10-minute span, and to add insult to injury, they added two more goals in the 32nd and 39th minutes before halftime.
“We were sharing the ball, talking,” Sabatino said. “It’s one of our weaknesses in some games we didn’t talk and we’re talking now.”
While the goals kept rolling in in the second half for Abbeville, scoring four more in the last 16 minutes, the Hornets seemed to rarely get the ball to the opposing side of the pitch.
However, the Ware Shoals soccer team, made up of both boys and girls, did have its moments defending its box, kicking the ball away when Abbeville was threatening.
The Panthers and Hornets will play a rematch Wednesday at Abbeville.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
