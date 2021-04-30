4 LU lacrosse players earn all-PBC honors
The Peach Belt Conference released postseason awards on Friday afternoon for men’s lacrosse and the Bearcats were well represented with four selections. Krew Conroy, Quinn Ingalls, James Linn, and Adam Mather were selected to the all-PBC team.
Conroy scored 14 goals and dished out four assists, while adding 11 ground balls and two caused turnovers. He recorded a .311 shot percentage on the season. Ingalls totaled 17 goals and six assists for 23 points. He caused seven turnovers and collected 10 ground balls.
Linn finished the season with 26 ground balls and nine caused turnovers. He was voted as the team’s Most Valuable Player. Mather led the Bearcats with 24 goals and 18 assists, totaling 42 points. He also contributed 26 ground balls and four caused turnovers.
Panthers pick up option on Sam Darnold
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers upped their commitment to Sam Darnold on Friday, picking up the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s rookie contract. He will now make $18.9 million for the 2022 season.
Darnold’s contract would have expired after the 2021 season, and he would have become an unrestricted free agent if the Panthers had not picked up the fifth-year option. With the move, the Panthers solidified their quarterback position for the next two seasons.
Carolina passed on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the eighth pick in Thursday night’s draft, instead taking cornerback Jaycee Horn from South Carolina, another indication of Darnold’s standing.
Derby is back at old home in May
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The bourbon is flowing again, flowery hats and humans are on the scene and 19 horses are ready to run the most chaotic race of their lives. After being disrupted by a pandemic, the Kentucky Derby is back with many of its traditions intact.
America’s longest continuously held sporting event returns to its traditional spot on the calendar — the first Saturday in May. The 147th edition comes less than eight months after it was run without spectators last September because of COVID-19, making it the shortest time between Derbies in history.
“I was hoping to enjoy my Derby win a little longer,” joked trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his sixth last year with Authentic.