As the old saying goes “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
But on Monday night at Horne Arena, nothing much changed for Lander men’s basketball, but it certainly stayed the same.
After defeating Clayton State on the road just two days prior, the Bearcats (12-4, 4-2 PBC) found ways to score and score again in an 80-55 win over the Lakers.
“It’s hard to get up for the same team back-to-back games,” Lander coach Omar Wattad said. “I thought our guys did a good job of having the mental focus necessary to be able to bring the energy, I thought we had the proper energy.”
As it has been for Lander most of the season, shooting was its forte.
Lander shot nearly 46% from the field with four different Bearcats eclipsing double digits in the conference bout. Senior guard Jared Sherfield led the blue and gold in scoring with 16 points and also led Lander in rebounds with 12 for a double-double.
Chandler Lindsey wasn’t far behind his teammate with 15 points, nine of them coming at a very crucial point in the blowout win.
After struggling to find true separation from Clayton State (2-13, 0-5 PBC), the Bearcats put together a string of scores in a 16-2 run late in the first half. Over the course of that six-minute span, Lander shot 7-for-11 from the field while forcing four turnovers from the visiting Lakers.
“We have spurtability, the ability to get going, score in bunches,” Wattad said. “As long as we consistently guard, overtime, that spurtability and our ability to score will come through.”
Going into the locker room, Wattad liked what he saw, kept with the game plan and it worked.
The Bearcats continued to shoot lights out amid eight turnovers and shared the ball among one another with 11 assists in the second half. However, the Lakers did step up on offense, shooting 46.4% from the field in the second half, compared to 31% before the break.
Clayton State’s Travis Harper II was a huge catalyst in the last 20 minutes, shooting 6-for-9 to score 13 of his team-leading 16 points.
“I think Clayton State did a good job adjusting,” Wattad said. “Our guys were closing out a little too long and getting beat off the bounce a little too much. I think that was a little bit of an issue, but ultimately, I’m happy with the performance.”
And lately for Wattad and his guys, there’s been a lot to be happy about. The Bearcats are 3-1 in their last four games with a win over then-No. 22 North Georgia and a close loss at No. 9 Augusta.
In a game where about everyone who was on the floor Monday night impressed the head coach, Wattad likes what he’s been seeing.
“I’m pleased,” Wattad said. “(There’s been) one game all year we haven’t brought the necessary mental focus and effort, only one game, and other than that, I think we brought the proper energy and there’s room to grow, we’re still building,”
“It’s just January, we’re still building towards March.”