Ex-USC football star, AD King Dixon dies
COLUMBIA — Former South Carolina running back, athletic director and board of trustees member King Dixon died Monday. He was 83.
The university said in a release that Dixon had fought pancreatic cancer.
Dixon played for the Gamecocks from 1956-58 and served as a co-captain his senior year. After spending 22 years in the Marines, Dixon returned to South Carolina as its athletic director in 1988.
Dixon oversaw South Carolina’s entrance into the Southeastern Conference in 1992 before ending his tenure. Dixon was named to the university’s Association of Letterman’s Hall of Fame in 1991.
Eagles’ Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend.
The NFL also issued a statement, saying: “DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean.”
Source: Browns restructure Vernon’s contract
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have renegotiated defensive end Olivier Vernon’s massive contract for next season, a person familiar with the talks told the Associated Press on Tuesday.
Vernon’s future with the Browns seemed uncertain as he was set to make $15.25 million — the largest current one-year contract on Cleveland’s roster — in 2020. But the club reworked his deal and he’ll earn $11 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly disclosing the agreement.
TV special calls for action in Taylor’s death
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is joining rapper Common and others for a TV special calling for action following the death of Breonna Taylor.
Irving is producing “#SAYHERNAME: BREONNA TAYLOR,” which will debut 7 p.m. today on the PlayersTv digital and broadcast network.