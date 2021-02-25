Lander softball splits with Emmanuel
The Lander softball team scored the first seven runs of game two against Emmanuel and nearly got a no-hitter in the circle from Liz Gollin as the Bearcats split with the Lions on Thursday at Doug Spears Field.
Emmanuel (3-7) scored the first three runs of game one, but the Bearcats used a two-out rally in the third to tie the game as Rylee Omahen singled home Shannon Antonini and Bridgett Tierney scored on a wild pitch. After Delaney Guerrero walked, the Bearcat second baseman got caught in a rundown between first and second and stayed alive long enough to allow Omahen to cross the plate with the tying run.
Ex-gymnastics coach commits suicide
LANSING, Mich. — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar killed himself Thursday, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them.
John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, according to state police.
Nessel earlier announced that Geddert was charged with a bushel of crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise. The charges were the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar, a former Michigan State University sports doctor now in prison.
Ex-Wisconsin receiver sues school
MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the university that he was used as a scapegoat during a sexual assault investigation that resulted in his temporary expulsion.
Cephus seeks unspecified damages in his lawsuit filed in federal court in Madison, accusing the defendants of violating his due process rights, violating Title IX provisions and breach of contract.
Cephus was suspended from the Badgers football team in August 2018 and was expelled from the University of Wisconsin-Madison for violating its nonacademic misconduct code as part of a Title IX investigation following his arrest on second- and third-degree sexual assault charges.
Texas regents OK Sarkisian’s contract
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas System regents on Thursday approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian.
The regents also approved more than $21 million in guaranteed contracts for Sarkisian’s staff. Three of his top assistants got three-year guaranteed contracts worth more than $1 million annually. The highest-paid in that group will be defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski at $1.7 million per year.
Sarkisian was hired in early January to replace Tom Herman, who was fired three seasons and more than $15 million left on his guaranteed contract. Herman went 32-18 in four seasons but had failed to win a Big 12 championship and was embroiled in a campus controversy over some players’ refusal to sing the school song “The Eyes of Texas.”
NBC to air coverage of Paralympics
NBC will air coverage of the Paralympics during prime time for the first time this summer.
NBCUniversal announced Wednesday that 1,200 hours of programming will air across NBC’s linear and digital channels from the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo. That includes more than 200 hours on NBC, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel.
NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel said he expects NBC’s prime time coverage from the Paralympics to total four hours over multiple nights.