Andrew Weir knew early on during his time with Erskine’s men’s basketball team that he wanted to get into coaching when his playing days were finished.
Now, after graduating this past school year, Weir will get that opportunity at the Division I level.
Weir has been named the new assistant director of operations for the VMI men’s basketball program.
“This opportunity is truly a blessing, especially during the time we’re in now,” Weir said. “There’s a lot for me to learn in this role, but for my first job to be at the Division I level, that’s special. That’s an opportunity a lot of people don’t get, so I’m very grateful for that.”
The former Ninety Six standout guard’s main tasks include overseeing VMI’s campus recruiting visits and producing video clips of recruits for the team’s coaches. He will also produce videos for game analysis.
Weir has already hit the ground running. He moved to Lexington, Virginia, last Tuesday and has begun working on campus.
“It’s been a crazy week just trying to learn everything, and I’m sure there will be a learning curve with the technology side of the game,” Weir said. “We used some technology at Erskine, but not like how it is at a Division I program. All that is new to me, but I just turned 22 years old, and I’m blessed to be in this position to learn.”
Weir gained extensive coaching experience during the Fleet’s offseasons, serving as a camp staff coordinator at Lander, Wofford, Maryland, Appalachian State, Winthrop and Campbell basketball camps.
He was also a co-director for Hoops Edu the last three summers and was a camp coach for the Erskine and Campbell Elite Camps.
“While I was in college, I knew this was what I wanted to do,” Weir said. “I made the connections and met people that I knew could help me out once I graduated.”
Before joining Erskine’s program, Weir was a key piece on Ninety Six’s basketball team. He averaged 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game his senior season.
Weir redshirted at Erskine, but finally saw playing time for the Fleet during his final two seasons. He played in 24 games in 2018-19 and saw action in nine games this past season.
“My time at Erskine had its ups and downs, but I started playing 5-10 minutes a game and was making an impact off the bench,” Weir said. “It made my time there better as it went on.”
Weir said his favorite memory was getting playing time against Lander twice in his career.
“With me being from Greenwood, I enjoyed the times we got to go play at Lander,” Weir said. “Playing at Lander was nice because of all my people in Greenwood that could go watch me play. That was nice to be able to play close to home.”
VMI will be looking to bounce back from this past season’s 9-24 record. The Keydets started several freshmen last season, but were second in the nation in 3-point field goals made per game (10.9).
“We’re excited about the group we have,” Weir said. “We have a good group of freshmen coming in this year as well, but the future is still uncertain. We don’t know if there’s going to be a season, or if it will be pushed back. We’re planning as if we’ll start up in November. With our guys being a year older, we’re hoping to take a step forward this season.”