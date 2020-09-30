Adam Weir is confident the adversity he faced at Erskine has prepared him for the coaching world.
Weir knew early on during his time with the Fleet men’s basketball team that he wanted to get into coaching when his playing days were finished. After a standout career at Ninety Six, Weir saw playing time in just eight games during his four seasons at Erskine.
The challenges he faced at Erskine gave him new perspective.
“Not everything was perfect, and I’m glad it wasn’t perfect because it made me tougher and made me who I am now,” Weir said. “At Erskine, it really opened my eyes toward college basketball and just how talented these guys are, even at the Division II level. I feel like that has really prepared me for this next step into coaching.”
After graduating this past school year, Weir has been hired as an assistant coach for Anderson’s men’s basketball program.
“I’m excited because this has always been a dream of mine to coach college basketball,” Weir said. “It’s a dream come true so far, and I’m loving what I’m doing. For me to have an opportunity like this, I’m really excited and blessed.
“It’s going to be even more of a learning curve seeing even more talent, but getting to be around the guys that I’m around every day is going to be awesome to learn from them.”
Weir’s twin brother, Andrew Weir, was hired as VMI’s new assistant director of basketball operations last month. The two starred at Ninety Six and also played together at Erskine.
Adam said for him and Andrew to start out coaching at the Division I and II levels is “something we’ll cherish” as they progress in their careers.
“He’s in a good spot up there,” Adam said of Andrew. “I’m really excited for him. Not everyone gets an opportunity like this. We’ll both go through ups and downs, but I think the main thing is keeping your head up and remembering you’re getting to do what you love to do. Both of us have always dreamed of this, and we’re ready to make the most of it.”
Anderson’s conference, the South Atlantic, announced last month that it has scheduled the start of the basketball season for Nov. 21.
The SAC men’s basketball teams will play a 20-game conference schedule with the opportunity for teams to play an additional two non-conference opponents, if teams so choose.
Anderson went 17-12 last season before losing to Tusculum in the opening round of the SAC Pilot Flying J Men’s Basketball Championship. Weir recently moved to Anderson and has begun working on campus.
“We’ve been preparing like we were going to play day one,” Weir said. “COVID-19 hasn’t really been an issue with us, so we’re taking advantage of our time to practice and making the most of it while we can. We were excited to see we’ll start on time and thrilled to get going.”