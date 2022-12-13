When Bryce Lybrand was a freshman on Greenwood’s state championship team in 2000, he didn’t do much.
He sat and observed a lot on the sidelines, watching the Eagles win their second-straight under then-Greenwood coach Shell Dula.
But 22 years later, Lybrand played a much more prominent role on the Eagles — the Beaufort Eagles that is.
The player-turned-head coach led Beaufort to its first state title Dec. 1 with a 41-31 win over Powdersville in the Class 3A championship.
“It was an amazing thing,” Lybrand said. “Something that hadn’t been done in Beaufort before, so just a really cool thing for the community and really cool for the kids, the coaches, it’s special.”
Leading his team to a 13-1 record, the fourth-year head coach has turned Beaufort football into a Class 3A powerhouse. The Eagles’ have been to back-to-back state championship games and four playoff berths under Lybrand.
Beaufort has gone 34-12 over Lybrand’s four seasons, including a 25-4 mark in the last two years. Building a program like Lybrand’s has takes time, but with early guidance from Dula and Greenwood coach Chris Liner, he was able to build it into a winning one.
“Everything we do within our program goes back to me thinking about the way that Coach Dula did things, Coach Liner did things. Those two guys are the reason I’m coaching today,” Lybrand said.
Throughout his years as a coach, Lybrand has consistently gone to his former coaches for advice. Lybrand has made quite a few stops since starting at center for Greenwood his senior year in 2003.
He got his start coaching as a graduate assistant at Clemson and Carson-Newman. Lybrand also made high school assistant stops at Fort Dorchester, Wando and Providence in Charlotte before landing as an assistant at Beaufort.
Then, as former Gamecock Devonte Holloman left Beaufort for his alma mater in South Pointe, Lybrand assumed the position as head coach.
“Proud would be an understatement because Bryce is such an awesome kid and I’ve known his entire family for about my whole life,” Liner said. “To see him win the state championship, having watched him grow up as a player and then a coach was an awesome feeling.”
As a former Greenwood center, Lybrand knows what a winning high school football program looks like, and he wants to build one like it. And winning the school’s first state championship is a huge first step in doing so.
“I think the cool thing is just being able to see the progression of the program,” Lybrand said. “It’s taken a step every year to get to this point. I think that kinda shows that we’re building it the right way and not just kinda building for one team.”
For Lybrand, Dula and Liner are his whys.
“Just doing things the right way made me fall in love with the game and just kinda doing things the right way, just kinda leading me to want to do that,” Lybrand said. “If I didn’t have a great experience playing high school football with those two guys, there’s no way I’d want to be a coach.
“Everything that they did for me is a reason why I chose to go into this profession.”