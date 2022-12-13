Photo of Lybrand
Beaufort coach Bryce Lybrand, center, holds the Class 3A state title trophy with his coaching staff.

 SUBMITTED

When Bryce Lybrand was a freshman on Greenwood’s state championship team in 2000, he didn’t do much.

He sat and observed a lot on the sidelines, watching the Eagles win their second-straight under then-Greenwood coach Shell Dula.

