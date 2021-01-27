Dr. James Padgett’s interactions with the Greenwood Braves were limited, but a brief letter he received from Hank Aaron during the 1978 minor league baseball season was a moment he’ll always cherish.
Padgett, a Columbia native, moved to Greenwood in 1977 to begin his dental practice after graduating from Clemson. Soon after beginning his practice, Padgett was contacted by the Greenwood Braves about becoming the team’s dentist.
Padgett grew up playing baseball. He was a member of South Carolina’s 1960 Pony League World Series team and later played at Dreher High School.
“I’m still not really sure how I ended up being asked to be the team’s dentist,” Padgett said, with a laugh. “It had to have been from a conversation with a patient about how much I enjoyed baseball. He knew the manager at the time and he must’ve told him about giving me a call.”
Padgett occasionally performed fillings and extractions on players, but when right-handed pitcher Tim Barr broke his front teeth during a start, Padgett provided an estimate to the team.
That was when Padgett received a signed letter from Aaron telling him to go ahead with the procedure. After finishing his Hall-of-Fame career with the Atlanta Braves, Aaron joined the Braves’ front office in 1976 as vice president and director of player development.
“It was actually the only time I submitted an estimate because (Barr) needed crowns,” Padgett said. “I had no idea Hank Aaron was the director for the Atlanta Braves at the time, so when he sent me the letter saying to go ahead with the work, I couldn’t believe it. I was really taken aback and really excited about it. I’ve kept it all these years.”
Aaron, a one-time home run king, died Friday at 86. He set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.
Aaron was buried Wednesday after a funeral service at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. The funeral service followed Tuesday’s private memorial service at Truist Park.
“I always followed his career and knew he was one of the greatest players ever,” Padgett said. “He had great hands and could hit a baseball better than anybody I saw, but he was also just a great person.”
The Greenwood Braves moved to Anderson after the 1979 season. Padgett, who retired earlier this month after more than 45 years in the dental industry, said he appreciated his few years as the team’s dentist and will always look back fondly on the letter from Aaron.
“I wasn’t the team dentist for long, but I enjoyed helping out the Atlanta Braves organization when I could,” Padgett said. “I never met Hank, but it was a lot of fun getting that letter.”