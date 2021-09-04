SALISBURY, N.C. — Former Greenwood High player Jyrea Martin rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown as Catawba College defeated the Erskine football team 37-27 in the season-opener for both teams.
Quarterback Ken Avent rushed 11 times for 151 yards for Catawba. He passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another.
Erskine quarterback Craig Pender and wide receiver Senika McKie had big games for the Fleet. Pender was 19-32 passing for 334 yards, and McKie caught seven passes for 176 yards.
Former Abbeville High player Dylan Beauford kicked a pair of field goals for Erskine.
Catawba dominated with its ground game, outrushing Erskine 323 yards to 70.
Catawba jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter after Avent ran 27 yards for a touchdown and then Clayton Crille later added a 31-yard field goal.
Beauford kicked a 19-yard field goal to open scoring in the second quarter, then Avent connected with Rasheed Singleton on a 30-yard scoring pass for Catawba. Pender found McKie open on a 21-yard TD pass, as Catawba took a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Catawba extended its lead in the third quarter when Martin scored from 1 yard out. Erskine responded with two passing touchdowns. Pender connected with JC Correll on a 27-yard TD pass and then Yong Lee scored a 58-yard touchdown on a pass from Pender to tie the game at 24.
But Erskine managed just three more points the rest of the way — on a Beauford field goal — and Catawba got two field goals from Clayton Crille, and Kujuan Pryor caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Avent.
Erskine faces Baron College at 1 p.m. next Saturday at J.W. Babb Stadium in Greenwood.
GAME SUMMARY
Erskine 0 10 14 3 - 27
Catawba 10 7 7 13 - 37
FIRST QUARTER
C- Ken Avent 27 run (Clayton Crile kick)
C - Clayton Crile 31 FG
SECOND QUARTER
E - Dylan Beauford 19 FG
C - Rasheed Singleton 30 pass from Ken Avent (Crile kick)
E - Senika McKie 21 pass from Craig Pender (Beauford kick)
THIRD QUARTER
C - Jyrea Martin 1 run (Crile kick)
E - JC Correll 27 pass from Pender (Beauford kick)
E - Yong Lee 58 pass from Pender (Beauford kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
C - Crile 43 FG
C - Kujuan Pryor 9 pass from Avent (Crile kick)
E - Beauford 18 FG
C - Crile 25 FG
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - E: Taison Thomas 13-47, Craig Pender 11-26, Collin Whitfield 2-3, Hunter Thomason 1-2, Duvine Beebe 2-(-1). C: Ken Avent 11-151, Jyrea Martin 17-102, Daniel Parker 13-60, Kujuan Pryor 3-9, Ernesto Bowen 1-2.
Passing - E: Craig Pender 19-32-334-1. C: Ken Avent 12-25-127-1.
Receiving - E: Senika McKie 7-176, JC Correll 3-42, Yong Lee 2-65, Taison Thomas 2-22, Carter Vest 2-15, Javian Bellamy 2-5, Collin Whitfield 1-9. C: Kujuan Pryor 7-58, Daniel Parker 2-20, Rasheed Singleton 1-30, Joshua Grant 1-10, Jyrea Martin 1-9.
Records: Erskine (0-1), Catawba (1-0)
Next game: 1 p.m. Saturday, Barton College vs. Erskine at J.W. Babb Stadium in Greenwood