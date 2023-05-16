Playing in the NFL was something Robert Brooks grew up dreaming about when he would play in the backyard with his brothers.
After standout careers at Greenwood and South Carolina, he achieved that dream, playing for eight years before retiring in 2000.
More than 30 years after he left the state to achieve his dream, South Carolina honored Brooks, inducting him into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
“It was a surprise to me. I had no expectations on getting any of these accolades,” Brooks said. “It’s definitely surprising. I appreciate the appreciation.”
He was joined by seven other South Carolina greats inducted on Monday.
Brooks originally was a running back for Greenwood from 1984-87. As a senior, he scored 14 touchdowns and won a state championship in track.
After graduating, he moved on to USC and switched over to wide receiver so he wouldn’t have to redshirt as a freshman.
“From when I was young, my brothers would always play in the yard with me or we’d be playing basketball, racing or playing football. Whatever (game) we considered ourselves athletes, so we didn’t consider any positions. We just played sports and loved to compete,” Brooks said. “From my perspective, it was an opportunity to compete.
“Coach (Joe) Morrison at the time, just said ‘It’s an opportunity. We just lost Sterling Sharpe. If you’re an athlete and can play wide receiver, we’ll give you a legitimate shot at playing as a freshman.’ It was a challenge to me, and it turned out well for me, fortunately.”
That switch paid dividends for Brooks, who is now USC’s seventh-leading receiver in receptions with 156. He also racked up 2,211 yards and 19 touchdowns in his four-year career. He was also selected as a Freshman All-American in 1988.
He was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 1992 draft, joining a receiving corps that also had former USC receiver, Sterling Sharpe.
“It was surreal. It was definitely a relief, but you know at every level there’s work to be done,” Brooks said. “You celebrate but have to get passed the moment of celebration and get back to work to hopefully take your game —mentally, physically and emotionally — to the next level. That’s the way that I looked at each level.”
In his first couple of years, Brooks was just trying to get on the field, starting just one of the 30 games he played in, but he cracked the starting lineup in 1994, finishing with 648 yards and four touchdowns on 58 catches.
But his breakout season was a year later.
After Sharpe’s career ended in 1994 with a neck injury, the Packers needed a receiver to either step up or get someone in free agency. Instead of the latter, Brooks stepped up, leading the way with 102 catches, 1,497 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“All offseason, the Packers were trying to sign a receiver. Fortunately, they did not sign who they had wanted to sign, so I was the go-to guy by default,” Brooks said. “Had a couple of decent games, nothing spectacular, I just graded out well.”
One of Brooks’ favorite memories from his playing career came in that season.
On a Monday night in Chicago, the Packers faced a third and 10 from their own 1-yard line. Quarterback Brett Favre took the ball from under center, pumped once and, as he was getting hit, fired to Brooks, hitting the receiver at the 30-yard line. Brooks did the rest, scoring the 99-yard touchdown, which is tied for the longest pass play in NFL history.
“It was a showcase game, so you were hoping to have a great game and solidify yourself, not just in the fans’ eyes but in the coaches’ eyes,” Brooks said. “I was fortunate to have a couple of touchdowns and that 99-yarder that helped seal the game. It quieted a lot of the voices.
“That sticks out in my heart because of all the hard work and having to take the game to the next level.”
Also in that ‘95 season, Brooks popularized the Lambeau Leap celebration. He even owns the trademark for the celebration now.
A devastating knee injury in week 7 of the 1996 season ended his season but allowed him to overcome adversity in 1997, earning himself the Comeback Player of the Year award, finishing with 60 catches, 1,010 yards and seven touchdowns.
For his career, Brooks played in 100 games, finishing with 309 catches, 4,276 yards and 32 touchdowns. When he retired, he held four Packer records including most receiving yards in a season (1,497), most punt return yards in a playoff career (214), most 100-plus receiving yards games in a season (11) and most 100-plus receiving yard games in a playoffs (3). Three of the four are still records.