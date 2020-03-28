Former Braves owner dies at 91
ATLANTA — Bill Bartholomay, the former baseball owner who moved the Braves from from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966 to become Major League Baseball’s first team in the South, has died. He was 91.
Bartholomay died Wednesday at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, according to his daughter, Jamie.
Braves Hall of Famer Hank Aaron said on his Twitter account Bartholomay “was the greatest owner I ever had the pleasure to play for. He understood the game of baseball more than so many others. I’ve known him for a longtime and he’s helped me in more ways than you can imagine. I will surely miss my friend.”
Cowboys sign Zuerlein, Poe
The Dallas Cowboys are going to let two proven kickers go at it in the offseason for a change.
The Cowboys and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed Friday on a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed.
The deal with Zuerlein comes just a few days after the Cowboys re-signed Kai Forbath, who made all 10 kicks last season after replacing the shaky Brett Maher.
Dallas also announced a deal with nearly 350-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe in another signal of going bigger inside under new coach Mike McCarthy, who brought in Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator.
Athletes, musicians raise 625K euros
MADRID — Athletes and musicians took part in an online global music festival organized by the Spanish league that raised more than $690,000 for the fight against the coronavirus on Saturday.
Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and tennis star Rafael Nadal were among those who participated in the charity event organized to raise funds for the purchase of medical supplies and to support fans confined to their homes.
Texas AD: Shaka Smart will stay
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will stick with coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman, “Shaka’s our coach.”