Former Braves catcher Pocoroba dies
ATLANTA — Former Atlanta catcher Biff Pocoroba, who played in the 1978 All-Star Game and was a backup on the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982, has died at age 66.
Tom Wages Funeral Services in suburban Snellville confirmed that Pocoroba died Sunday. No cause of death was given.
Pocoroba spent his entire 10-year career with the Braves, first joining the team for 67 games in 1975. His best season came in 1977, when he batted .290 with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 113 games.
He was picked as a reserve for the All-Star Game the following year. He got into the game in the final inning of the NL’s 7-3 victory, catching teammate Phil Niekro for the final out.
Grand Slam winners to play in Charleston
CHARLESTON — Australian Open champions Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin and U.S. Open winners Sloane Stephens and Bianca Andreescu will take part in the Credit One Bank Invitational team tennis event in Charleston next month.
Tournament organizers announced the 16-player event on Wednesday. It will be played from June 23-28 at the Daniel Island site where the WTA’s Volvo Car Open is typically held each spring. That clay-court event, set for this past April, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament will be played without fans. Players will be tested before arriving at the tournament, then again at the site. There will be daily temperature tests and health screenings.
Deadline for Triple Crown noms extended
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The final deadline to nominate horses to the rescheduled Triple Crown series is June 3.
Owners and trainers can make 3-year-old thoroughbreds eligible for the three-race series at a cost of $3,000. That’s half the original price as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing the series to be run out of order for the first time since 1931.
A total of 347 horses were made eligible to the Triple Crown during the early nomination phase with a $600 payment due Jan. 25.
The late nominations were originally due March 30, but were postponed until the Triple Crown races were rescheduled.
KU imposing new pay cuts, furloughs
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas athletic department has imposed pay cuts and furloughs for all employees in response to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletic Director Jeff Long announced the moves in an email to donors Wednesday, The Kansas City Star reports.
Long, men’s basketball coach Bill Self and football coach Les Miles already said last month that they would take 10% pay cuts for six months, starting this month.
But the department is now cutting the pay of employees making more than $300,000 a year by 10% and requiring people earning less than $50,000 to take three weeks of furloughs between June 1 and July 25. People earning from $50,000 to $300,000 have the choice of pay cuts or furloughs.