Alex Moore wasn’t where he wanted to be last spring.
The Colorado Rockies prospect had started spring training.
His body was wearing down.
He was in a lot of pain.
He was falling less in love with playing the game.
So he retired and gave his former head coach Jason Burke a call.
One spring later, Moore is back in Greenwood doing something the former Bearcat has quickly fallen in love with — coaching. And as a pitching coach, he wants to lead Lander to places he wasn’t able to reach as a player.
“It was a great feeling (coming back to Lander),” Moore said. “I don’t feel like as a team, my team’s accomplished what we could have. I want to bring success here. I’m tired of hearing that Lander’s such a talented team, but not seeing the results.
“I think with the right coaching staff, myself included, Coach Burke included, Coach (Rob) Buckley, Coach (Jeff) Stanek, I think we can turn this ship around and get the results that match our talent level.”
Moore played at Lander in 2018 and 2019 after transferring from Eckerd College in Florida. His 4-4 record on the mound his senior season along with 84 strikeouts led to him being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 18th round in 2019.
From there, Moore climbed up the minor league ladder, starting at Rookie ball before he was released by the Cubs in 2021. A few days later, the Rockies picked him up and he played in High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford.
In his professional career, the Sarasota, Florida native recorded a 3.96 ERA, 42 strikeouts and a 2-2 record in 28 games.
After Moore called it a career and gave Burke a call, his former head coach was more than happy to welcome him back to Lander.
“I think it’s huge,” Burke said. “To me, anytime as a head coach you can get someone that played for you, they already understand your expectations, your system, they’ve already been in there and know what you value development wise.”
Since then, Moore has enjoyed coaching and being back at his old stomping grounds, but his new gig hasn’t come without its challenges.
For a young coach, it can be hard to separate himself from his players. Coaching is also “10 times harder and 10 times different” than he thought it was going to be. Moore has obviously had a learning curve so far, but his pitchers like having him as a coach.
“Just having the background knowledge on A-Moore, knowing that he went to the same practices I did, he wore the same uniform, he went to the same locker room, and he had immense success,” Lander pitcher Luke Johnson said.
“It reminds you to really tap in and listen to what he’s saying because if we take his advice, we can, hopefully, have some of the same success as he did.”
Lander lefty Tyler Overholt says Moore wants his guys to be their own pitchers. Righty Matthew Ellis says Moore loves being around the guys.
And southpaw Nick Foray also says his pitching coach brings fresh knowledge to Lander with new techniques and new ways of handling the mental side of baseball. Moore has obviously grown a lot since his time at Lander.
Just ask Foray, one of his former teammates, and now, one of his pitchers.
“It was almost intimidating. He went about his day, didn’t say a word and then was gone, but now as a pitching coach coming back with all this knowledge and the responsibility and the want to win for this program. He’s a lot more vocal,” Foray said.
“He has a lot more relationships with my teammates, now being able to build and grow on those relationships.”
And developing those relationships with players has been vital to Moore’s style of coaching. He takes a personal approach to every practice, to every mound visit and to every player.
“He pushes different buttons with different players based off their personality. That’s just a testament of him getting to know the player, what makes them tick,” Johnson said. “What he needs to say to me on a mound visit is a lot different than what he needs to say to Nick Foray.”
Now that Moore’s back at Lander, coaching with his former head coach and coaching on the same field he played on, he plans to stay. He wants to give his program more than what he had in a Lander uniform.
What does that mean? It means bringing Lander baseball to a title-contending program, both in conference and all of the country.
“I care about Lander. I’m still a little bitter from my playing days here that I was able to achieve success, but as a team, we weren’t,” Moore said. “I’m pretty committed to here and I don’t want to leave until I turn it around.”