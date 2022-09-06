Like most youngest siblings, Aniya Louden’s volleyball career started as a spectator, watching her sister, Alexis, excel as the first libero in Ninety Six history and her other sister, Asya, sign to play as an outside hitter at Spartanburg Methodist.
Originally, Louden’s plan was to follow Alexis’ lead by playing libero, since the two were closer in size than Asya, but that path quickly changed when she started playing rec ball.
“Watching my first sister, she was the first libero at Ninety Six, so growing up, I thought I was going to be a libero too. That was the first person I watched,” Louden said. “Watching my other sister be an outside hitter, when I got to high school, I knew that I was too small to be an outside middle. I was like ‘OK, we can just meet in the middle.’ I’ve been setting since Parks and Rec, and I was the only setter on the team. We’ve been playing together for seven years now.”
That’s where Ninety Six head coach Chandler Wells got her first experience to watch one of her two senior captains.
“It was six years ago and her older sister was a hitter and her other sister was a passer, so I said ‘You’re going to be a setter,’” Wells said. “That’s kind of where it all started She’s played travel ball and was a setter and, of course, high school. She’s just learned so much from so many coaches. She loves the sport, you can tell by just watching her play. It’s been a joy to see her grow in the sport as a setter, but also on the front row.”
Some of those coaches were members of the Louden family.
Louden’s mother, Marvette Louden, was her parks and recreation head coach. Her sisters coached alongside their mother when they had time. The sisters also helped whenever Louden was playing travel ball, since they had gone through the same training process a couple of years earlier.
“When I started my volleyball career, my mom was my volleyball coach for Parks and Rec, because we were the first team in Ninety Six. They (Asya and Alexis) would come out and help us,” Louden said. “They would be with the liberoes and the hitters, so I would just be learning to set by myself. They coached all of us for travel. I had them mainly as coaches than play with them. It was fun, having them knowing that they know everything about volleyball and that I can still learn.”
Although her sisters weren’t teaching her how to set, Louden has developed and has fallen in love with the position, knowing that she can direct the Wildcats offense on an every point basis.
“I like setting. I like to be in control of everything,” Louden said. “Setting, it works for me. ... It’s fun picking where I want the ball to go.”
Louden has just now wrapped up her first month of her senior year, meaning she has more responsibilities placed on her this year than her previous three years on varsity. While she admitted that it’s “kind of weird having all these other players look up to me,” she’s growing in the role as a leader.
“We talk about how leadership isn’t being the loudest person in the room or the best player on the team. it’s about making good choices and leading by example, showing your teammates what it takes to be a Wildcat,” Wells said. “With Aniya growing up here, she knows what that means and represents the Wildcats way very well.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.