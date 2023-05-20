Want to help grow the game of golf? You can do that by supporting the next generation of players.
The Allen “A” Coursey Memorial Golf Tournament, which benefits youth golf in the Lakelands, is set for June 3 at The Patriot at Grand Harbor.
There are two sessions that Saturday: The morning session tees off at 8:30 a.m., and the afternoon session begins at 2 p.m. Both are shotgun starts.
The format is a four-person captain’s choice scramble. There is an $80 entry fee for The Patriot members and junior golfers and a $100 fee for non-members. Fees cover lunch, golf, prizes and refreshments. Gross and net winners receive prizes.
Registration is now open, with a cutoff of 50 teams. Call The Patriot at 864-543-2000 to register.
This year’s tournament will benefit the Cambridge Academy golf team. Other Lakelands schools received proceeds from past tournaments.
Tommy Pendley, director of the Piedmont Junior Golf Association, said the organization is an active outreach for youths ages 7-18 in the Lakelands area.
“Our kids start early, and, as they gain experience, the game teaches them sportsmanship, respect for others and develops character,” said Pendley, who is also the head teaching professional of the Tommy Pendley Golf Academy at the Links at Stoney Point. “Early exposure to the game allows many to play on their jayvee and high school teams, and some earn college scholarships.”
Pendley has fond memories of Coursey.
“(He) started playing at age 10, when I was teaching at Star Fort,” Pendley said. “And, by the time he was 12, he had the best short game I had ever seen at that age.”
During his six years playing golf at Ninety Six High School in the 1980s, with Pendley as his coach, Coursey participated on five state golf championship teams. Pendley said Couresy put everyone on the team first.
“The team was more important than what Allen did,” Pendley said. “He helped them all. That’s what he was all about.”
Coursey continued his playing career at USC Aiken and later graduated from Lander. After stints working at Star Fort and Northwood Golf Club in Columbia, Coursey became head pro with a startup course at Hunter’s Creek in Greenwood. It was there he gained an interest in golf course maintenance and wanted to become a greens superintendent.
When an opportunity arose to work as an assistant greens superintendent at The Patriot, he took it. At first, he worked the machinery as an equipment operator. He took agronomy courses and worked side by side with greens superintendent Billy Ford. When Ford left, Coursey got the top job.
Working with limited resources, Coursey turned the course into one of the best-maintained and playable layouts in the Lakelands.
In November 2015, Coursey was sitting on his tractor at the maintenance facility, ready to head out on the course, when his assistant found him slumped over. He died of a heart attack.
Coursey’s family joined Pendley in setting up the annual tournament.
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.
