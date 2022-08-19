Unlike some high school football coaches, Matthew Owings doesn’t make yearly changes to team slogans or themes.
Since he arrived at Ninety Six four years ago, his teams have rallied around the mantra “day-to-day” or the acronym “DTD,” signifying the importance of every practice and workout that helps teams have success on Friday nights.
This season, the motto has changed to “whatever it takes” or “WIT,” as an acknowledgment of the adversity the team overcame in 2021.
“I think the whole team and the senior class last year probably didn’t get the props that they deserved from the people on the outside with our 5-5 record,” Owings said. “Two of those losses we had eight players out and 15 players out because of close contacts with COVID-19 and injuries. We easily could have won those two games with everyone back, but would have, could have, should have.”
Despite having multiple key players miss time last season, the Wildcats gutted out the second half of the season, winning two crucial region games to secure a spot in the playoffs.
The team’s resiliency not only sparked a slogan change but also inspired hope that Ninety Six can follow in the footsteps of its wrestling program and compete for a state championship this season.
“I’m never satisfied and I never will be. That’s just my mentality,” Owings said. “I’m not a perfectionist, but I want to be as close to perfect as possible. I want these kids to have these experiences, have fun and have success that they haven’t had in a while. Outside of wrestling, a lot of football players haven’t had success in a lot of sports they play. The guys last year worked their butts off. We did go through a lot of adversity, and that was unusual, but we hope to build on it.”
Braden Mitchell was one of many players who exemplified Ninety Six’s need to be versatile in 2021. Mitchell played five different positions last year, lining up at outside linebacker, defensive lineman, inside linebacker and H-back, all while serving as the team’s backup quarterback.
Mitchell is the front-runner to take over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2022, replacing Payne Davis, who led the Lakelands in passing yards with 1,346 and added 13 touchdowns in his senior season.
“Braden is the guy that all the time shows effort, attitude and toughness,” Owings said. “He did it all last year and he did a daggum good job. He’s super mature for his age. And with the culture I am trying to build — and I do feel like we’re getting there slowly but surely — I think he will be at the centerpiece of it.”
Along with Mitchell, Ninety Six will rely on the returning linebacker duo of Martavis “Chico” Mason and Nazier Jones to further solidify the team’s identity.
Jones and Mason combined for 118 total tackles and 17 tackles for loss last season, staking their claim as one of the best defensive duos coming into 2022.
“Chico is a natural leader and is the best football player on our team,” Owings said. “He’s naturally a defensive lineman, but we moved him to inside because teams were running away from him. As a junior, although he started both ways for us last year, he was a rookie at inside linebacker. I truly believe if he takes big strides this year. He’ll a Division I linebacker somewhere.
“Nazier was in the same boat. He started some games for us as a sophomore and started all last year. With game experience, he can really step up, and that could be a heck of a duo inside. I just hope and pray that we are healthy because we have a chance to be really successful this year.”
