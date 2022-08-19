For the first time in two years, Ware Shoals had a normal summer football program.
The time when athletes hone their skills before the grueling season begins was snatched from the Hornets in 2020 because of COVID-19 uncertainty, while a COVID outbreak shut down the team for most of the summer in 2021 and even early into the start of the season.
“It’s probably been the best summer I’ve had since I returned to Ware Shoals in 2019,” Hornets coach Chris Johnston said. “It’s really exciting. Just seeing these kids get to grow physically and mentally and develop on the football field this summer is something we haven’t been able to do over the past two or three summers. We’ve seen a lot of growth.”
The biggest growth for the Hornets has been from spending time in the weight room. Getting stronger and healthier was the key for the Hornets, and it’s showing.
Quarterback Dalton Boyter, who was 144 pounds as a freshman, is listed as 170 pounds now, while junior Justice Lomax added 15 pounds of muscle. On the other side, Isiah Wardlaw has dropped nearly 40 pounds while Daniel Beaver has dropped from 243 pounds to 221 pounds.
“Our guys have committed to getting in shape,” Johnston said. “We’ve shown a lot of progression this summer.”
Along with the work in the weight room, the Hornets have progressed on the field, especially Boyter, as he steps into his second season as quarterback.
Originally, Boyter was going to be a skill player for the Hornets as a freshman, but after the expected quarterback decided not to play football in 2021, Boyter was thrown into the role. Now, with a year of varsity and just playing as a quarterback under his belt, Johnston is confident in the second-year signal caller as he heads into the fall.
“Dalton got thrown into a tough situation because he had never played quarterback before in his life. As a ninth grade student going into a varsity season and never playing quarterback, I thought he handled it fairly well,” Johnston said. “The main thing is he has put on some size, and I think that’s going to help the injury bug we had last year.
“He’s more mature now and much more physically mature. Last year, he got caught by surprise having to move into quarterback. Now he’s prepared for that role.”
Defensively, Ware Shoals is moving into a 4-4 front, with new defensive coordinator Will Rooney calling the plays.
“Coach Rooney has been working with our defense all year,” Johnston said. “We’ve got some athletes that we’re going to try to spread the field. We have some linebackers and some size up front with Wardlaw. We’ve got more depth. We’re going into this season with a little more confidence than we have in the past because we have some guys who have some playing time and are physically prepared this year.”
