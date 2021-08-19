Ware Shoals played just five games in 2020 because of a COVID-related program pause.
The Hornets won just one game last year, the season finale against Calhoun Falls.
Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said he expects to see his team make bigger strides in his third season at the helm.
“We’ve got nine returning seniors, so, with that senior leadership, I expect more than last season. Last season, we didn’t get to work out all spring and throughout the summer, which we have this year. We had spring practice. We had summer workouts. My outlook is much greater.”
The entire starting offensive line returns this season, along with the receiving corps and backfield.
“We did lose our starting quarterback,” Johnston said. “He decided not to play this year, but we have several capable guys who are coming in who are going to fill those shoes.”
Johnston said he and his assistants know what to expect from the team.
“I’m much more familiar with the guys,” Johnston said. “We’re much more comfortable around each other, and things are a lot more fluid in what we are doing. They know what to expect each day when they come to practice. With a new coach, there’s different expectations. Me being in my third year, they know the expectations.”
Jalen Coates will be a starting cornerback and running back. Tyler Conklin is a starting offensive lineman. He will start at tight end and defensive end.
David Wooten will play center on offense and along the defensive line. Marshall Vermillion will play some at center and offensive guard, plus at linebacker on defense.
Ethan Moore will play receiver and in the defensive secondary. David Blakley will play at running back and in the defensive secondary. Cade Hinton will play in the defensive secondary. All-Lakelands linebacker Myles Nelson returns. He led the Lakelands in interceptions with seven in 2019. Nelson also plays as a receiver and running back on offense.
“We’ve got a good corps of seniors coming back,” Johnston said. “We’ve got some young guys, too.”
Justin Lomax will play running back and receiver, while Isiah Wardlaw (6-foot-2, 330 pounds) with play along the offensive and defensive lines.
“Last year, one of the problems we had, we were quarantined right before the season started,” Johnson said. “We were quarantined for 14 days, then came back on a Thursday and then had to play two games the following week after being off for 14 days. So, that threw us off.”
So, what are the expectations for this season?
“We expect to win every football game,” Johnston said. “That’s what Ware Shoals football is about.”
The coach, who is a Ware Shoals native, unfortunately had to deal with another team quarantine that shut down practice on Aug. 4 this season after one player tested positive for COVID.