Myles Nelson led the Lakelands in interceptions with seven while playing cornerback as a sophomore for Ware Shoals two years ago.
The All-Lakelands Team player participated in just five games in 2020 because of a COVID-related team pause during the season.
Nelson is eager to get back on the field this fall and do what he does best — this time as a linebacker.
“Myles just has a knack for the ball,” Hornets coach Chris Johnston said. “He can go up and catch the ball in traffic. With balls thrown up in the air, Myles just goes up and gets it. When he plays defensive back, he thinks he’s the receiver.”
Johnston said Nelson has a “football player’s mentality.”
“I think it just comes from me playing all these years since I was little,” Nelson said. “It’s just a natural instinct. When you do it for so long, it becomes a habit.”
Nelson didn’t start playing until he was 13, joining the recreation contact football league in Ware Shoals at that time.
He immediately liked it.
“I just fell in love with the sports,” Nelson said. “Putting the pads on just felt natural to me. I just felt like that’s where I needed to be in life.”
Nelson said he loves contact.
“Anytime I can knock somebody on their butt, I’ll do it,” said Nelson, who is a hard hitter for a player who is just 5-foot-9.
Nelson wants to see improvement from the Hornets this season.
“I think we’ve got a lot of good things going for us,” he said. “I feel like we are going to have a great year.”
Nelson said that, as a linebacker, he can help stop the opponents’ running game.
“I feel like the boys behind me have got the passing game,” Nelson said. “When it comes to the running game, I can stop that pretty well.”
How does Nelson get pumped up for games?
“I just get with my boys and start getting hyped and start yelling,” Nelson said. “That’s all it takes in Ware Shoals. That’s the Ware Shoals spirit right there.”