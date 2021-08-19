The 2020 season was a historic one for Coastal Carolina, and it was capped with a final national ranking of No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
In 2020, the Chanticleers recorded the program’s first Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and made the program’s first FBS postseason bowl game appearance in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. Liberty defeated Coastal in overtime, 37–34, in that matchup.
The 2020 season marked Coastal’s first undefeated regular season in program history. The Chants were ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP poll and as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Coastal will open the 2021 season with home games against The Citadel and Kansas. The game against the Jayhawks will mark the first time in program history that the Chanticleers will host a Power 5 opponent in Brooks Stadium.
Headlined by quarterback Grayson McCall, the Chanticleers had eight players named to the preseason All-Conference team. Also selected were wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, tight end Isaiah Likely, offensive guard Trey Carter, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, defensive end Jeffrey Gunter, inside linebacker Silas Kelly and cornerback D’Jordan Strong.
McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2020, a season in which he led the conference and ranked 10th nationally with 26 passing touchdowns. He also ranked in the top 30 nationally in passing efficiency at 184.3 (fifth), points responsible for with 202 (ninth), points responsible for per game at 18.4 (16th), passing yards with 2,488 (19th) and in total offensive yards per game at 277.9 (30th).
McCall had seven rushing touchdowns and 569 yards on the ground. He passed for more than 200 yards in eight of the 11 games, including a career-high 338 passing yards at Troy.
Named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, Gunter has also been named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference first team and the 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first team.
Last season, Gunter finished tied for second on the team and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks and was second on the team and seventh in the Sun Belt with 12.5 tackles for loss. He totaled 58 tackles, including 35 solo stops, one interception, one pass breakup and 12 quarterback hurries.
Ryan Braylon (Greenwood High) and Luke Evans (Abbeville) play for the Chants.
North GreenvilleNorth Greenville was sidelined for the 2020 fall season because of COVID-19, but the Crusaders had a short spring schedule this year with a pair of scrimmages.
The Crusaders finished the 2019 season 3-7 overall (2-6 in the Gulf South Conference), dropping three straight games after a 17-7 win against Newberry to open the season. The Crusaders upended then-ranked West Alabama and added a third win over Shorter later in the season. The Crusaders suffered three consecutive losses by less than a touchdown to end the season.
The Crusaders battled defending national champion Valdosta State to 20-15 loss, a game that came down to the final possession, and then came close to knocking off eventual national champion West Florida the following week. North Greenville fell to the Argos 17-14, having missed two field goals that proved to be the difference. The season ended in Week 10 with an overtime loss to Florida Tech.
A top offensive returning starter is running back Dre Williams, who was second on the team in rushing with 424 yards in just four games. He averaged 103 yards per game and eight yards per carry. Daulton McKittrick returns along the offensive line.
Key losses on offense include tight end Jordan Helms, an All-Conference player who was third on the team in receiving in 2019, and quarterback Donnie Baker.
Defensively, the Crusaders return defensive back Aaron Watson, a two-time All-American and All-Conference player, and All-Conference linebacker Dantevian Byrd.
Key losses on defense include Gulf South defensive player of the year Chauncy Haney. Haney, who led the conference in sacks, was also All-Conference and an All-American. The Crusaders also lose All-Conference defensive back Johnny Worthy.
Mike Norman (Greenwood High) and De’Iveon Donald (Dixie) are Lakelands representatives on the team.
The CitadelThe Citadel enters this season after posting a 2-10 overall record during the fall/spring COVID-19 season. The Bulldogs lost their first four games before a COVID pause in the fall, then lost five straight in the spring.
The Bulldogs posted wins against Furman and Wofford before falling to VMI in the season finale in April.
The Bulldogs suffered early in games, giving up most of their points in the first two quarters.
This season, the Bulldogs, who are an FCS school that competes in the Southern Conference, hope experience goes a long way. The Citadel returns 45 letter winners and adds 17 players who redshirted last season.
They return key contributors on the defense’s second level, and their quarterback and top running backs return on offense.
The Bulldogs, who run the triple-option formation on offense, return quarterback Jaylan Adams. He rushed for 757 yards and nine touchdowns and passed for three additional TDs. Running backs Nathan Storch and Cooper Wallace combined for more the 950 yards. The Bulldogs don’t pass much, but wide receiver Raleigh Webb is their top receiver.
Defensively, linebacker Anthony Britton Jr. led the Bulldogs last season with 104 total tackles. Linebacker Marquise Blount led the team with four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. Other key returning players on defense include linebacker Willie Eubanks III (69 tackles) and defensive back Andy Davis (52 tackles).
The Bulldogs have several Lakelands players on the team: Trey Gable (Greenwood High), Bryson Jones (Emerald), Connor Nickles (Abbeville) Bryson Peppers (Greenwood High) and Davis Sutherland (Abbeville).
WoffordAfter starting the COVID-delayed season in the spring with a win against Mercer, the Wofford Terriers went on to lose their final four games.
Coach Josh Conklin has an 18-12 record through four seasons with the Terriers, who compete in the Southern Conference.
Despite last season’s lack of success, the Terriers return 56 lettermen (26 on offense, 27 on defense and three specialists). They lost seven letter winners, five of which came on offense. They lost four offensive starters but return seven. The Terriers lost two starters on defense, but return nine.
Wofford, and FCS school opens, the 2021 fall season Sept. 4 at Elon.
The Terriers, who run the triple-option offensive formation, return their top three running backs: Irvin Mulligan, Ryan Lovelace and Nathan Walker.
In the short spring season, Mulligan had 353 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Lovelace rushed for 296 yards and a pair of scores, and Walker had 228 yards on the ground to go with three TDs.
Jimmy Weirick and Peyton Derrick spent time under center. The combined for less than 100 passing attempts. Weirick passed for three TDs.
Defensively, the Terriers are best on their second level. Linebackers Joe Beckett, Brandon Brown and John Beckley return. Beckett had 35 tackles in five games, Brown had 33 and Beckley had 20, with two sacks.
Zy Abercrombie (Emerald) and Dre Yarbough (Greenwood High) play on the team.
FurmanFurman, which played a spring schedule earlier this year because of COVID-19, went 3-4 overall. The Paladins lost their final three games.
When Furman kicks off the fall season Sept. 4 against North Carolina A&T in Paladin Stadium, it will be contested on a new playing surface.
Boasting a lush, dark green look, FieldTurf’s Revolution 360, which was installed in June, will spotlight Furman’s iconic purple diamond F at midfield, two Southern Conference logos at the 25-yard lines and purple end zones displaying “Furman” and “Paladins” in white script. The sideline team areas are purple.
Funded by donor and institutional support, the new surface represents the latest of several stadium upgrades implemented over the past year and replaces the former turf that was installed in the summer of 2013. From its construction in 1981 through 2012, Paladin Stadium sported a natural grass playing surface.
“I would like to thank our donors and administration who have made this possible,” Furman football coach Clay Hendrix said. “They have provided us with a first-class surface on which we can play, train and develop, and it’s as good as any product on the market. It looks terrific, as do all the other recent improvements.
“Our football team has been working extremely hard,” Hendrix said, “and we are very excited about the 2021 football season and, particularly, the chance to open our season at home against North Carolina A&T.”
The Paladins open Southern Conference play at home Sept. 25 against Mercer, having won its last two meetings with the Bears in Greenville. Furman also has a big game against N.C. State.
The Paladins did most of their damage through the passing attack last season. Quarterback Hamp Sisson completed 89 of 172 passes for 1,258 yards. He had nine interceptions. His top target was tight end Ryan Miller, who caught six TD passes.
Devin Wynn led Furman’s rushing attack with 521 yards and five touchdowns. Devin Abrams had 321 yards rushing.
Furman offensive lineman Anderson Tomlin made first-team All-Conference in the spring season. Miller earned second-team All-Conference honors.
Defensive lineman Cameron Coleman earned second-team defensive honors.
Furman offensive lineman Jacob Johanning made the All-Freshman Offensive Team, and linebacker Nick Kuzemka was named to the All-Freshman Defensive Team.
The 2021 football season will debut a renewed emphasis on fan experience via the Furman Fan Zone. Free to the public, the fan zone will feature live music, food trucks, tailgate games, inflatables, family-friendly activities and premium tailgate opportunities.
Presbyterian Presbyterian played a spring schedule earlier this year because of COVID-19.
The Blue Hose went 4-3, with wins against Drake, Davidson, Stetson and Morehead State. They lost to San Diego, Davidson (in the second meeting) and Gardner-Webb.
Presbyterian begins the Kevin Kelley coaching era with an 11-game slate this fall. The schedule includes six home games and eight league contests, with the Blue Hose opening Pioneer Football League play this season.
“I am excited to begin coaching here at Presbyterian College,” Kelley said. “I believe we have an awesome mix of guys that are already ingrained here at PC with these players and, adding some new coaches, that can help bring in a different type of football that they have experienced. The goal is to surround the team with good men and then push on them to fulfill their potential on and off the field.”
Sept. 4 brings St. Andrews to Clinton for the second time since 2019. In the only meeting between the teams, the Blue Hose got a 52-14 win at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
Seven days later, on Sept. 11, the Blue Hose host Fort Lauderdale in the first meeting between the schools. The Eagles are first-year members of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
Sept. 18 takes PC to Buies Creek, North Carolina, to take on former Big South foe Campbell. The Camels and Blue Hose have faced off five times, with PC holding a 3-2 edge.
A road trip to Dayton is on tap Sept. 25, marking the first official Pioneer Football League contest for the Blue Hose. The Flyers and the Blue Hose have never met.
Bailey Memorial Stadium will be a welcome site Oct. 9 as the Blue Hose face league team Morehead State. In the first and only meeting that took place in the spring, PC earned a 31-16 win.
PC returns to the road Oct. 16 and heads to Davidson to take on the defending PFL champion Wildcats. Davidson holds a 15-14-2 margin in the overall series, with both teams trading wins in a two-game series this past spring. PC dropped the first game on the road, 24-41, but took the 29-24 decision just under a month later in Clinton.
San Diego heads to Clinton on Oct. 23 for homecoming. The Toreros have won the PFL title 10 times, including a stretch of seven in a row from 2011-18. The teams have met just once, with San Diego earning a close 24-21 win in the spring.
The second home contest in as many weeks, Oct. 30 pits PC against Stetson, a team the Blue Hose hold a 9-0-2 mark against. In the first meeting since 1956, the Blue Hose earned a 26-3 victory in the spring in Deland, Florida.
Valparaiso on Nov. 6, in Valparaiso, Indiana, marks PC’s ninth game of the season and will be the first meeting between the schools. The 10th game is in the friendly confines of Bailey Stadium and is the last home game of the season, with the Blue Hose hosting Marist, another first-time opponent.
The regular-season finale, Nov. 20, is in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with PC taking on St. Thomas, a first-year member of the PFL. The two teams have never met.
The 2021 season marks the 29th year for the Pioneer Football League – the nation’s only non-scholarship, football-only NCAA Football Championship Subdivision conference. The winner of the PFL regular season title earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs.
Greenwood High alum Ryan Wilson, an offensive lineman, plays for Presbyterian.
Presbyterian added 33 players since the initial signing of 10 as a part of National Signing Day. Eric Terry, a Greenwood High alum and offensive lineman, was among those added.
On offense, the Blue Hose return quarterback Tyler Huff, who was 128-of-206 passing for 1,465 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had five interceptions. Huff also was the team’s second-leading rusher with 206 yards and three TDs.
Running back Delvecchio Powell is a dual threat. He led the team in rushing with 336 yards and also caught two TD passes.
The Blue Hose will miss a lot of its offensive production with the graduation of wide receiver Keith Pearson, who had 937 all-purpose yards. Pearson was the top receiver with 65 catches for 831 yards and five TDs.
The Presbyterian defense will look to replace the production of linebacker Colby Campbell, who graduated. Campbell had 96 total tackles last season. Returning linebacker Jarrett Nagy had 52 total tackles in the spring.
NewberryNewberry played a spring season this year because of COVID-19’s effects on the 2020 fall season.
In the final game of the spring campaign, coach Todd Knight earned his 70th career win, leaving him just two wins shy of tying the school record.
Knight completed his 12th year at the helm of the Newberry program in the spring. He has won at least five games in 10 of his 11 seasons as head coach and has taken the Wolves to the playoffs three times. Newberry won the South Atlantic Conference championship in 2016, and Knight was named coach of the year that season.
Newberry went 5-1 overall in the spring (3-1 in the SAC). The Wolves finished second in the Piedmont Division behind Lenoir-Ryne. Newberry outscored their opponents 177-94 in six games.
Tusculum, the Mountain Division champion, won its first SAC football championship since 2008 with a victory against Lenoir-Rhyne in the spring title game.
Newberry had spring wins against Tusculum, Catawba, Barton, Erskine and Wingate in the spring. The Wolves’ only loss came to Lenoir-Ryne.
Newberry opens its fall campaign Sept. 4 at Barton as part of a 10-game schedule.
Quarterback Dre Harris returns this fall. In the spring, he completed 66 of 103 passes for 833 yards and six touchdowns. He had five interceptions. Harris also rushed for 310 yards and four TDs.
Top wide receiver targets Bryson Woodruff and Bobby Irby return.
Also returning are running backs Mario Anderson and Catriez Cook. Anderson and Cook combined for six TDs in the spring, and freshman Malory Pinkney II, a Southside Christian alum, had three touchdowns and is likely to see more action this season.
Newberry averaged 265 rushing yards per game to lead the conference. The offense was also first in the SAC in red zone scores (23) and touchdowns (17).
Defensively, the Wolves return linebackers Alex Smith and Nick Yearwood and Kegan Crowell, who were the top tacklers on the team. Smith had 39 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in the spring. Yearwood had 37 tackles and Keegan had 24. Defensive back David Vereen led the team with four sacks.
Devante Gambrell led the charge on the defensive line with 3.5 sacks.
Newberry led the SAC in tackles (369) and sacks (19) and was second in fumbles recovered (two) and fifth in interceptions (five).
Defensive back Marcus Morgan, a Greenwood High alum, plays for the Wolves, as does fellow DB Daquain Brunson (Saluda), offensive lineman Jordan Campbell (Calhoun Falls), defensive lineman Charleton Goodwin (Abbeville) and defensive end Carson Smith (Abbeville).
Newberry plays Erskine at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at J.W. Babb Stadium at Greenwood High School.
BenedictBenedict players and coaches will begin the fall season with a heavy heart.
Sophomore offensive lineman Marlon Black died in June in an automobile crash. The transfer student from Tennessee State was majoring in sport management. He played in the team’s scrimmage game in March against North Greenville.
The scrimmage was the first time in a year and a half that the Tigers faced an opponent because COVID-19 canceled the 2020 fall season. While no score was kept, observers said the Tigers won the scrimmage.
“I was very, very proud,” Benedict coach Chennis Berry said after the scrimmage. “I think they did an amazing job. We had great communication and great teamwork. They played very well today.”
North Greenville coach Jeff Farrington congratulated Berry and the Tigers.
“He actually came into our locker room and congratulated the team and told them how well they played and played with amazing execution and amazing energy,” Berry said.
On defense, Ja’ron Kilpatrick had an interception. On offense, Darius Philon had a touchdown catch from quarterback Wilson Appleton.
Berry and his staff of assistant coaches spent last fall blitzing the state and visiting every high school during its recruiting process. The work paid off, as the Tigers signed 24 high school prospects, including 20 from the Palmetto State.
The 24 join nine mid-year junior college signees who joined the program in January. With last year’s signing class, the Tigers have added nearly 60 new players in Berry’s first year on the job.
“We wanted to really recruit and build relationships in the great state of South Carolina,” Berry said. “We were able to sign some student-athletes from a few of powerhouse programs. All in all, I think our coaches did an awesome job of blanketing the state of South Carolina, building relationships, selling our brand, getting the student-athletes on campus and ultimately getting the young men and their families to believe in our vision and choose Benedict.”
The Tigers picked up a pair of in-state quarterbacks, including Wilson High School product Zayshaun Rice, who was an All-Pee Dee selection after completing 63% of his passes for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 668 yards and eight more scores. The Tigers also added Dorman High School standout Zayvion Foster, who completed 33 of 51 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns.
Benedict added three offensive linemen and a pair of tight ends, including Anderson Aldridge from Northwestern High School in Rock Hill. Aldridge rushed for 611 yards on 151 carries and had nine touchdowns for the Trojans.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers added three linebackers, six defensive linemen and five defensive backs. Up front, the Tigers added a pair of talented linemen in twins Nyzier and Nyziah Alston-Daniels from CE Murray High School.
Benedict, which plays in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, opens the fall season at home Sept. 4 against Allen University.
The Tigers last played in the 2019 season, finishing 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the SIAC. The Tigers’ lone win in the 2019 season came against Clark Atlanta.
Benedict is looking to replace most of its offense, including its top two running backs and quarterback from 2019.
Charleston SouthernCharleston Southern played a four-game spring schedule this year because COVID-19 canceled the fall season.
The Buccaneers went 2-2, losing their first two games to Kennesaw State and Monmouth, then beating Robert Morris and Gardner-Webb.
The Bucs return to the field this fall with a full slate of games. Charleston Southern will host Monmouth, Hampton, Campbell and North Carolina A&T at Buccaneer Field as CSU looks to continue its recent stretch of dominance in front of the home crowd. CSU has won its last four home games, dating back to the 2019 season, and has posted a 15-6 record at home, dating back to the 2016 season.
Charleston Southern’s originally scheduled opener against Mercer on Sept. 2 has been canceled. The Bucs will now debut at Buccaneer Field on Sept. 18 against Monmouth. The Bucs will continue their home schedule Oct. 16 against Hampton. CSU will close out the home schedule with games against Campbell (Oct. 30) and North Carolina A&T (Nov. 6).
Charleston Southern announced earlier this summer that a new playing surface would be installed at Buccaneer Field in time for the fall season. The new turf continues the Bucs’ enhancement plan for the facility that has seen the addition of a new 52-foot video scoreboard, as well as food trucks, a kids zone, additional bathrooms, in-game and postgame fireworks displays and a new parking entrance/exit on Buc Club Drive.
Autry Denson Jr. was named the Charleston Southern head coach in January 2019. Denson became the fifth CSU head football coach in program history. He came to the Buccaneers after coaching stops at Notre Dame, South Florida, Miami (Ohio), and Bethune-Cookman.
During the shortened COVID season in 2020, the Buccaneers posted a third-place finish in the Big South Conference standings. Eight Buccaneers were honored on the postseason All-Conference team, led by sophomore All-American defensive back Cody Cline, while redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Chambers finished among the FCS leaders in multiple passing categories.
Chambers led the team in rushing during the spring season with 192 yards and a pair of TDs. He was 88 of 139 passing for 998 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bucs will look to replace top running back Terrence Wilson, who graduated.
Top wide receiver Cayden Jordan returns. He had 15 catches for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the spring season.
Defensively, Cline led the Bucs with 40 total tackles. Linebacker Justin McIntire had 30 tackles, and defensive linemen Anton Williams and Nick Salley led the team with four sacks each.
Abbeville’s J.D. Moore, a running back, is on the team.
South Carolina StateSouth Carolina State will play an 11-game schedule during the fall, including a Sept. 11 road game at Clemson.
The Bulldogs’ slate includes seven road games and four home contests at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
Two FBS opponents are on the schedule, along with four non-conference contests and five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups. S.C. State’s first three games are on the road.
The Bulldogs played a spring schedule this year because of COVID-19, going 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MEAC.
Coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough is the school’s all-time winningest coach.
The Bulldogs’ offense runs through quarterback Nick Tyrece. In the 2019 season, he rushed for 903 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was 86-of-189 passing for 1,163 yards and five TDs. His top returning target is wide receiver Will Vereen.
Defensively, linebacker Chad Gilchrist leads the way. He had 65 total tackles, including six tackles for losses, in the 2019 season.
Defensive back Tim Ewing, a Greenwood High alum, is on the team.