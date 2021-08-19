Seniors Ty Moon and Marquice Turman have one thing in mind when it comes to their final season in a Calhoun Falls uniform: win.
It’s something the team has not done since Week 1 of the 2019 campaign when Calhoun Falls defeated Ware Shoals 14-13.
“It’s my senior year and I am trying to win games, at least,” Moon said. “I want to go out as a winner because we haven’t won much since ninth grade. I just hope that the team stays together the whole season, does not fall apart and plays hard every game, really. That’s what I am really looking forward to and I’m really going to miss it. Everyone misses football when they graduate.”
In order for the Blue Flashes to win this season, they are going to need Moon and Turman to be on the same page. Both seniors were major bright spots on an offense that struggled to score last season. With the bitter taste of going 0-5 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Moon and Turman went to work.
Moon said he got in the weight room and would get on the field and would throw with his older cousin every day.
“During COVID, when everyone was quarantining, I spent my time in the weight room,” Turman said. “With people quarantined, people weren’t training, so, when I had to as well, I was working out.”
For many athletes, the seclusion away from the team became a detriment, citing a lack of motivation to continue to work on their craft. For Turman, that was not the case last offseason.
“I’m used to doing it by myself,” Turman said. “I don’t need anybody to push me to get me where I want to be. It is inside me to go put in the work by myself.”
The extra reps that Moon and Turman put in has cultivated a bond between the players and an eerie sixth sense for understanding each other on the field.
“(Turman) is always somewhere on the field,” Moon said. “He is always somewhere open and, when he gets the ball, he is going to make something happen every time. There is no doubt that anytime he gets the ball he is going to make something happen.”
Turman said Moon is not selfish and will look for players who are open. When asked about that unselfishness, Turman said it’s not always about Moon getting the ball to receivers.
“We were playing in Dixie last year and we ran a jet sweep,” Turman said. “As I was running down the sideline, someone was getting close to tackling me and I saw (Moon) come out of nowhere and flatten him.”
Their unselfishness and willingness to do whatever it takes to win is exactly what coach Juwan Owens is looking for to build a winning culture at Calhoun Falls.
“Both of those guys will be some decent players for me,” Owens said. “I know that they want to win, but one thing that I’m trying to do with with the program being a first-year coach is putting the emphasis on academics and attitude. As long as they get those two things, I feel like we’ll have a successful season.”