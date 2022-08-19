The goal for the 2021 Saluda football team was to get back to the championship-level standard it had set for years before a wild 2020 season derailed a chance for a repeat state championship.

After 10 games, the Tigers showed they were back. They lost just three games while running through the other 70% of their schedule. In two of its three losses, Saluda was down one possession and was just one stop away from potentially tying the game.

