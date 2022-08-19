The goal for the 2021 Saluda football team was to get back to the championship-level standard it had set for years before a wild 2020 season derailed a chance for a repeat state championship.
After 10 games, the Tigers showed they were back. They lost just three games while running through the other 70% of their schedule. In two of its three losses, Saluda was down one possession and was just one stop away from potentially tying the game.
“Last year, we got back to 80% normalcy, and that helped us out as a program, I think,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “We wanted to get back to one of the top groups in the state. I feel like we got there. We obviously weren’t the best, but we were close to it. This year, we’re going to try to continue it. We want to stay in that group.”
The Tigers return a majority of their snaps from last year.
“We were pretty explosive offensively last year, and we’re returning a majority of that production,” Young said. “The quarterback is back, the line is back and Tyleke (Mathis) and Zion (Wright) are back. We have some pieces to the puzzle that we found this summer that we think can be some weapons for us offensively.”
Jonah McCary returns for his senior season as the Tigers quarterback after throwing for 1,863 yards and 13 touchdowns. Mathis and Wright were the Tigers’ leading receivers, finishing with 538 and 531 yards, respectively. Mathis was second on the team in total yards with 648.
Along with the skill players, Saluda returns its entire offensive line from a year ago, including rising senior Bernard Wertz, who started for the past two years before tearing his ACL early in the 2021 season.
Most of Saluda’s 2021 defense — including rising junior Kenmane Brunson, who led the team in tackles with 62 at middle linebacker — will suit up for Young this season.
“We have eight starters returning,” Young said. “I feel comfortable with our D-line because most of those guys are back. I feel comfortable with our secondary because those guys are back.”
Saluda graduated just five seniors off its 2021 team. Thanks in part to running through most of its schedule by the end of the first half, Saluda had the ability to play second- or even third-string players for a majority of the second half of the 2021 season, adding game experience to some of its younger varsity players. The ability to have a chance at a successful season resonated throughout Saluda High School, as Young said this year’s squad is the biggest since the 2017 season.
“We were fortunate enough to get a bunch of guys playing time,” Young said. “I think it helped us get some guys out there. They got to play in front of a varsity crowd. It kind of keeps the spirits of the team. I think that reflects why we have so many people out right now — because they did enjoy it.”
