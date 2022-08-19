Whenever a team schedules Saluda and starts to do its scouting, several players jump out, but one keeps opposing coaches up at night, trying to figure out how to slow down No. 2.
No. 2 is almost always on the field, manning a spot in the secondary or outside linebacker on defense, is a receiver who can line up at running back on offense and is one of the most dangerous special teams players in the state. For a Saluda opponent to have a good day, it must keep the ball as far away from No. 2 as possible.
But Tyleke Mathis always finds the ball.
“He’s electric. It’s hard to tackle him with just one guy,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “He’s got a really good shiftiness about him. We have to be creative to get him the ball because everyone is going to know where he’s at.”
Mathis truly broke out as a junior, becoming a full-time player instead of a starting defensive back who would line up at receiver every now and then as a freshman. He led the Tigers in receiving yards with 538, was second on the team in all-purpose yards with 648 and piled up 428 yards on special teams. Nine of his 14 touchdowns were as a receiver, while the other five were from a mix of interceptions returned for touchdowns and punts returned for a touchdowns.
While he found ways to be around the ball as a junior, Mathis said he is expecting to be around the ball even more this year, as he adds a couple of other roles to his repertoire.
“I’m going to be around the ball most of the time, so I expect that I’ll touch the ball a little bit more this year. I’ll be playing some running back, receiver, quarterback a little bit and defense. I’m going to be playing outside linebacker, cornerback and safety,” Mathis said. “I like it because you get more looks. They can recruit you as an athlete. That’s how I look at it. It’s great.”
Since he seemingly never leaves the field, Mathis had to work in the offseason on boosting his stamina and getting in the best shape possible. He did that this year by playing basketball and running track.
“We have to have him out there for all the big moments, so that’s another thing that we’ve challenged him to do is get in shape,” Young said. “He’s probably in the best shape he’s ever been. He ran track this year. He had never run track before. He did that to stay in shape and get a little faster. He’s done his part physically.”
Along with his physical attributes, Mathis has developed more mentally as he’s matured in the game, starting to recognize coverages pre-snap and find some soft spots.
“We’ve been challenging him to be a leader more,” Young said. “He’s working. He’s been a better leader this summer than he’s ever been. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for him this year.”
