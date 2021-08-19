Saluda coach Stewart Young knew last season was going to be a rebuilding year regardless of anything else that happened in 2020.
After losing 21 seniors from the 2019 state championship team, the Tigers were going to take some lumps in the shortened season as it prepared to reload for the future.
“It didn’t go as well as we planned,” Young said. “Obviously, we went .500 and we weren’t satisfied with that at all. So, this year we definitely want to get back to that. What I’ve always said is the top group. There’s a group of teams in 2A that have been in that group for the last four or five years. We’ve been in that group with the Abbevilles and the Barnwells. Now we want to get back in that group.”
With all of Saluda’s key offensive pieces coming back, Young thinks this season the Tigers can once again compete in the region.
“Last year we slowed our pace down a little bit,” Young said. “We felt that we were so young and knew that we couldn’t necessarily go as fast as we did. Now we can go fast again. So we’re gonna be fast again and play with tempo.”
Led by seniors Ja Stevens and Montrevious Baker, the Tigers will look to use their athleticism at the receiver position and at running back to drive the offense.
“Stevens played every snap in some ballgames last year. I mean every snap. He didn’t even come off the field for special teams,” Young said. “Tyleke Mathis is a big-time talent for us. Jonah McCary, our quarterback, is back with us. On defense, we have Jabori Brown, who was an all-conference defensive lineman.”
On defense is where Young said the team has the most “question marks” at as it will look to replace impact players at linebacker and on the defensive line. With an offense that will look to go fast, Young recognizes that it will take some balance in order for Saluda to be successful this season.
“As a defensive coach, you hold your breath because you don’t want to go out and have the defense get right back on the field,” the coach said. “However, if you get some first downs, it can be dangerous. So, that’s our plan to go faster on offense this year, and probably be a little more limited scheme-wise on defense, but we will be able to be multiple at times on defense.”