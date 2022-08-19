It’s Friday night in Saluda.
The town is quiet, minus a pocket off Matthews Drive.
The town is packed into Bettis Herlong Stadium, ready for one of five Saluda home football games this year.
The game clock is ticking down under 5 minutes, then there it is — the unmistakable alternating notes of B-flat in sixth fret on the E string and on the eighth fret on the D string as purple smoke starts to fill the air.
As players begin to emerge from the center stands, the drums come in.
“Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix is radiating throughout the stadium, creating an imposing sight for the onlooking visitors.
“We’ve talked to our kids around here about starting traditions and embracing traditions. I showed them a bunch of different ones from college,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “Kids these days see someone running down a hill (and think), ‘What’s so special about it.’ It’s not special on the surface, but it’s special behind the scenes. Same with (South Carolina’s) Sandstorm. You have to respect the tradition that comes with it. That’s what I want our kids to understand.”
Saluda’s tradition started in 2015.
The Tigers were coming off a 2-8 season in Young’s first season as the Tigers’ head coach, but heading into 2015, his team was experienced. The Tigers rattled off two convincing wins on the road before returning home to face Gilbert.
The idea started from senior Cortez Herrin, who wanted to walk out of the locker room and make his way to the field from the center entrance in Herlong Stadium. Saluda defeated Gilbert by 10 points that week, so Young kept the tradition.
After five weeks, the Tigers were undefeated and were adding to their building tradition, adding the Kanye West song “All of the Lights” to their walk through the stadium when they played just their second home game of the year.
Outside of a two-game skid, the Tigers were cruising through their schedule, allowing Herrin to ask for additions to the tradition.
“Let’s come out with smoke.”
The original plan was white smoke. While adding an effect, the smoke wasn’t thick enough to live up to the feel Young and the Tigers were looking for, so they added purple smoke.
Saluda finished its 2015 season in the Upper State championship, losing to the eventual state champion Abbeville. Nevertheless, the groundwork was set.
During the 2016 regular season, Saluda kept coming out to “All of the Lights” and through the middle of the stadium, but the lone difference was the smoke as the Tigers ditched the white smoke for double purple, giving off a thick purple haze.
Saluda rolled through its schedule, running into the playoffs at 9-1 on a nine-game winning streak. On Nov. 18, 2016, Saluda’s tradition reached its apex. Instead of coming out to “All of the Lights,” fans were greeted with the alternating notes of Hendrix’s “Purple Haze,” quickly followed by the addition of drums as the players emerge from the tunnel.
“Our kids probably didn’t know the song, but we liked it and the fans liked it,” Young said. “The next thing you know, they have shirts with the entrance on it with a picture with Purple Haze on the top.”
Many of the current Tigers grew up watching Saluda enter through the purple smoke, including senior quarterback Jonah McCary, whose older brother Jacob played for the Tigers from 2017-19.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” McCary said. “A lot of people have been through it. My brother was on the state championship team, so he was a part of it. I think it’s awesome to follow in their footsteps.”
The smoke can elicit several reactions. For McCary, it locks him in for the game. For other players, it will calm the butterfly-in-the-stomach feeling before they charge onto the field.
“It gets my mind prepared that I’m about to go play a game,” kicker Sam Espinoza said. “You get the feeling in your stomach like butterflies and hear everyone screaming waiting for you to come out. Then it just goes quiet when you walk out. When you step out, it hits you all at one time. It’s just amazing. It’s nothing that I’ve never experienced.”