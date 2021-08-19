Drive into Abbeville on a Friday night before a high school football game and you’ll see plenty of fans at restaurants on the Square, filling their bellies before heading over to Hite Stadium to cheer on the Panthers.
Abbeville fans are among the most loyal in the Lakelands. They arrive early to the stadium and place blankets or seat cushions in the home stands to ensure they have a place to sit come game time.
If you walk around Court Square, the talk of the town is football. The Index-Journal recently took the 2020 Class 2A state championship trophy to businesses and other places around town for owners and workers to pose with the trophy. You see that reflected on the front page of this football preview section.
It’s been this way for years. While high school football fans used to fill the stands to capacity at other Lakelands schools on Friday nights in the past, many teams now see fewer people watching the game live. There are just so many Friday night options in many towns in the 21st century that weren’t there 25-30 years ago.
That’s not the case in Abbeville. The Panthers’ fan support has never waned. Some of it has to do with how close-knit the community is. A lot has to do with the program’s longtime success and lore. Older fans remember the times when fans waiting to hear the clicking of the cleats as players made their way up the street to the stadium. Today, Panthers fans enter Hite Stadium by walking straight down from the top of the home stands. Fans pat them on the back as they make their way toward the field.
“It makes Friday nights really special,” coach Jamie Nickles said. “It’s just that family atmosphere that we preach. They believe in it and they love it. There are so many people who participate and feel a part of Abbeville football. You know, I think some of it is that our radio team has done such a good job over the years. You’d be amazed. You see people in the grocery store, and they say, ‘Yeah, I can’t wait to listen to the games this year.’ They feel a part of it because those guys bring everybody into the community atmosphere as well.”
Some of that has to do with the history of the program. Abbeville football is deeply woven into the fabric of life in Abbeville. Youth teams are regularly honored before games, and you eventually see most of those young kids wearing Panther colors for the varsity team on Friday nights.
Abbeville has a winning tradition, and won five of the past six Class 2A state championships. The current coach, Nickles, and previous coach, Dennis Botts, are legends. Two years ago, Nickles passed Botts as the all-time winningest coach in Abbeville history. That says a lot about Nickles, who is entering his 18th year as head coach. Botts won two state championships, and Hite Stadium’s field is named in his honor.
But A-Town, as locals like to call it, takes deep pride in its football program. You can hear the whispers on the streets, inside restaurants such as The Village Grill and the Rough House, where you can load up on hot dogs or Q-dogs (barbecue in a hot dog bun) — my pregame favorite before I cover the team.
“The key word is ‘family,’” Nickles said. “Our businesses, so many of them went to Abbeville High School or they’ve moved in here and they’ve just become like brothers to us. They all support us, win or lose, and they support us with contributions to not only football, but to all our sports.”
In the past few years, Abbeville has pumped the words of fabled and flamboyant professional wrestler Ric Flair into the stadium before players walk through the crowd. Fans and cheerleaders mouth the words of Flair, who talks about how, if you want to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.
“And I am the man,” Flair and the fans chant, following it with Flair’s famous wooooo.
You can look around the stadium and see the same faces you see every day walking around Court Square or at the local grocery store.
Friday nights are sacred in Abbeville. Win or lose, Panther fans are always there to support the young men who suit up to represent not only the team, but that letter “A” that means so much to a proud fanbase.