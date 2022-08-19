As he enters his fourth season at the helm of his alma mater, Chris Johnston knows it will be his last.
The Ware Shoals football coach announced to his team early in August that he will retire at the end of the school year.
“It was nice to be able to come back and end it here,” Johnston said. “One of the things that I always said was I didn’t want to go throughout my coaching career without having the opportunity to come back and coach at Ware Shoals. I just feel really blessed that I had an opportunity to come back and finish at Ware Shoals.”
Johnston graduated from Ware Shoals High School in 1986 where he played on the same football field and basketball court that he has spent the past three years coaching on.
Johnston began his coaching career in 1988 at Greenwood High School, as the then 19-year old college freshman coached the junior varsity team. His head coach was Jamie Nickles.
“Just having the opportunity to coach with coach Nick was a lot of fun,” Johnston said. “Having that opportunity to coach that Greenwood High jayvee team then go on and watch that success at Abbeville has been a lot of fun for me. We’ve had a continued friendship since then.”
Johnston spent most of his coaching career between the Laurens school district and Waterloo Elementary. While Johnston had plenty of success at the two, coming home was always on his mind.
One of Johnston’s biggest drawing points, besides the pride of growing up in Ware Shoals, was following his father’s footsteps, as his father Bob Johnston won five state championships in girls basketball at Ware Shoals and is in the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come back,” Johnston said. “From a young kid, I was always on campus with him, tagging along and watching practice. Whether I was at football, baseball or basketball, I was always around the Hornets. It was always something that I wanted to do. It was following in huge footsteps.
“By him winning five state championships, I knew it was going to be very tough to duplicate that. I’m also proud to represent my home town and represent my family by coaching at Ware Shoals. That has been a lot of fun.”
Johnston originally came back to Ware Shoals in 2017, where he was the girls basketball head coach and an assistant for the football team, where he coached the offensive line.
He was hired as the school’s athletic director and head football coach in December of 2019. Since then, Johnston has coached the boys basketball team and because there was a want for a boys soccer team but no coach, he picked up the team for the 2022 season.
In his time as a Hornet head coach, Johnston has had some memorable moments, including defeating Southside Christian in basketball this past season, the team’s playoff win against Hunter-Kinard Tyler in 2019
But his favorite moment came on October 18, 2019. The Hornets were trounced Dixie 41-13 that night, but more importantly, it was the night Johnston’s father was inducted into the Ware Shoals Hall of Fame.
“All of the Hall of Fame members that were living came to the game,” Johnston said. “One was Jerry Butler, who played for Clemson and the Buffalo Bills. He got to witness us beat Dixie out here on our field. It was a beautiful night. Everything just fell into place that night. It was a good victory for us, but it was more that I was coaching on the night that they were also honoring my father.”
Ware Shoals’ final regular season home game will be Oct. 7 against Christ Church. That Friday may be the final time Johnston coaches at Riegel Stadium.
“I’m a really emotional guy, so I know there’s going to be some times where I understand it is going to be a last time,” Johnston said. “Our football stadium is a special place. Coaching here at this stadium has always meant a lot to me. I understand that I’m going to miss that. That is going to be the point for me, when I’m out here on a Friday night and I look around the stadium and see the purple and gold, I understand that I’m going to miss that. That’s going to be the tough part.”