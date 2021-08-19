Martavis Mason played linebacker in middle school. He didn’t like it.
The Ninety Six junior, who coach Matthew Owings considers to be a college prospect, will move this season from defensive end to — you guessed it — linebacker.
But this time he’s excited about it. Mason, 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, worked hard in the weight room in the offseason and over the summer. He considers himself to be a fiery, vocal leader and a quick hard-hitter. Owings expects him to be a huge force on defense this season.
“We’ve been working with him as one of our inside linebackers,” Owings said, “so people can’t key on him.”
Owings said Mason has “a chance to be great.”
He worked all summer at the linebacker position and played in that spot during one game in 2020.
“I went into a meeting with the coaches last year, and I said, ‘You’re going to think I’m crazy, but Chico (Mason) needs to play backer,’” Owings said. “We ran him for three days, and he looked pretty good. So, I told him that, all summer, we are going to work him at backer. I know he can put his hands in the dirt and wreak havoc. He’s already proven that. If he can do that, and we’ve got the defensive linemen, that’s going to make us that much better.”
The Wildcats run a 3-4 defensive formation. They have experience at two of the three spots up front.
“Our backup plan is to put him down and he wreaks havoc on one side,” Owings said.
Mason has played football since youth league days. He said listens to R&B and rap music to pump himself up for games.
“It gets me in the zone,” Mason said.
He now loves his new position, but said he doesn’t know why he didn’t like it in middle school.
Mason is a fiery, vocal leader on the defensive side of the ball. He expects to motivate other players this season.
While he hasn’t yet received heavy interest from colleges, Owings and Mason both think that will start to come this season.