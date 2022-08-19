Ninety Six’s Ethan Gardner is a Type 1 diabetic, and despite the challenges of his condition, he continues to play football. While he plays, one of the Wildcat trainers gets alerts on Gardner’s blood sugar levels through his insulin pump implanted on his left arm.
Ninety Six’s Ethan Gardner is a Type 1 diabetic, and despite the challenges of his condition, he continues to play football. While he plays, one of the Wildcat trainers gets alerts on Gardner’s blood sugar levels through his insulin pump implanted on his left arm.
Every football player has a routine before taking the field each Friday night.
Athletes are creatures of habit, from listening to the same songs to eating the same pregame meal. Ninety Six’s Ethan Gardner is no stranger to these regiments, but his process of getting on the field is different.
Gardner is a Type 1 diabetic, and in order for him to get out onto the field, he has to go through a series of blood sugar checks.
“(The insulin pump) doesn’t read when I’m playing out there on the field,” Gardner said. “We’ll usually check my sugar 30 minutes before the game, 15 minutes before the game and then every time I come off the field. We’ll also check my sugar at halftime and after every quarter to make sure it’s good.”
No matter if it’s a practice or a game, Gardner has to go through the same regimen, and if he wants to get back on the field, Gardner’s blood sugar levels need to be within the optimal range.
If it fluctuates too drastically, Gardner is immediately pulled from the field.
“If it’s too low, we have Smarties and Gatorade that I’ll just drink on the sidelines,” Gardner said. “Sometimes, if we’re in a real big emergency, I might drink like a Pepsi or something and people will look at me like I’m crazy. I’ll pretty much have to stay out for 15 minutes every time my sugar is checked and it’s not between a certain range that the doctor wants me to be at to be able to play.”
Despite the obstacles, Gardner continues to play the game he’s loved since he was 5 years old. It has also forced Gardner to know the Wildcat playbook and defensive scheme inside and out. When he’s forced to miss time at practice, Gardner will continue to stay focused, paying attention to wide receiver routes and cornerback coverages.
Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said that because of his high IQ, the loss of reps at practice doesn’t affect Gardner as much as it does other players. He relies on his brain rather than his skills to fill in the gaps.
“This is a kid that busts his tail all the time,” Owings said. “He’s at the top of his class and has a bright future ahead of him. It stinks when you have to see the great guys and girls have to deal with stuff like this.”
The trials and tribulations give Gardner a new outlook on the sport.
“It’s frustrating to have to deal with more than just football,” Gardner said. “Having to come out with low or high sugar, it feels like I could put more into football if I didn’t have to deal with it. But it also makes me happy to be able to enjoy (football), because other people in my situation might not be able to play.