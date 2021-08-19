Ninety Six’s Matthew Owings is entering his third season coaching the Wildcats.
In that time, he’s seen younger players morph into experienced members of his squad. He hopes that experience will pay dividends this season.
“The biggest thing this year is we finally have experience,” Owings said. “My first two years, the guys that were out there playing, most of them hadn’t started many games. It really hurts for us not having the numbers for a jayvee team. We’re working on that. We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores starting the last two years.”
Owings said he’s excited about the experience level because he thinks his team can “do more things offensively.”
“I hope it pays off,” he said. “We want to do more RPO (run-pass option) stuff. I had a lot of success with those before when I was OC (offensive coordinator) at different schools in Columbia. Of course, we’re going to run the ball and do straight passes, but we’ll be able to have more options. We’ve got the experience at the quarterback position now — with three guys I trust, which is a great problem to have.”
The Wildcats went 2-5 overall (2-3 in Region 1-2A) in 2020. Ninety Six lost two key running backs to graduation: Justyn Gonzalez and Michael Cato. Senior Matthew Deal played for two seasons as quarterback, but he’ll be moving to wide receiver this year, and Payne Davis will take snaps under center.
Gonzalez didn’t play much because of an injury, and Cato played through an injury during the 2020 campaign.
“We lost Michael Cato, who was probably the best player on our team,” Owings said. “He was an inside linebacker and running back. Just hard-nosed. He was the leader of our team last year. He can’t be replaced. Our question marks are our offensive line — we’ve got a few new guys — and our running backs. We’ve got guys there, but they just haven’t had a ton of experience.”
Briant Witherspoon likely will be the key running back for the Wildcats. He started as a freshman for the team last season.
“He’s not big, but he’s tough,” Owings said. “He’ll probably be starting running back and play some defense for us.”
Jeremiah Wells-Martin will be the No. 2 running back, Owings said. And a freshman who was one of the top middle school players last year is expected to help.
“We’ll be throwing a lot more this year,” Owings said. “I always want to be run-first, but this is what we’ve got. Until we are comfortable with our run game, which I do with RPOs, I’m not going to be calling a whole lot of straight run plays.”
Deal was the starter at quarterback during Owings’ first year. Davis took over after the third game last season.
“The hope is that Payne stays healthy,” Owings said.
Braden Mitchell will be one of the backups at quarterback.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats have experience with two of its three spots on the 3-4 defensive front. Junior Martavis Mason looks to make a big difference on defense as he moves from defensive end to linebacker.
“We had to start so many guys the past two years who, unfortunately, were not ready,” Owings said of the defense. “So, we’re experienced there. If we can be healthy — hope and pray — I feel really good. With our defensive line running a three-man front, I feel like we’ve got enough bodies. I’m not as concerned with that. As long as we’re healthy, I think we are going to be good up front. Two out of the three spots, we’ve got a lot of experience. The other one, we’ve got enough experience that I feel comfortable.”
There are three players on the team who haven’t played before who will see action on the offensive and defensive lines.
“They have the tools,” Owings said. “We’re trying to get them ready to give us 20 snaps. Give our key players a breath, because those guys are going to be playing just about every rep.”
Ninety Six will have a lot of players playing on both sides of the ball.
“We’re probably going to have seven guys playing both ways,” Owings said. “They are going to get spelled some. But, if it’s the end of the game, we might have eight or nine guys out there (playing both ways). If we’ve got to make it happen, that’s what we’ve got to do.”