Just talking to Nate Rooney, you couldn’t tell he is just now entering his senior year of high school.
The Greenwood Christian outside linebacker has an air about him that shows he is the Hawks’ leader heading into his final year of high school football.
“The biggest indicator for us on who will be a leader down the road is who has the ability to be led,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “From the time that he came in as a freshman, he allowed himself to be led, listened to the voices that earned the right to be heard. That lends itself to a great maturation process.
“He’s got to be a big-time performer for us. Obviously, he’s got to lead in a lot of different ways — physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually — that’s got to come from your guys between the lines. Coaches can’t give you that, so we try to invest in these young men that they can do it. He’s always answered the call of being led. Now he’s ready to lead.”
Rooney started his Hawk career on the offensive line, playing every position on the line before moving to tight end his junior year. On defense, he plays outside linebacker, so contact follows Rooney everywhere he goes.
While he has plenty of snaps in his three-year career, Rooney credits Luke Ergle, Grant Chandler and Will Campbell as the players who came before him who taught him how to be a hard-nosed, contract-driven player.
“I think it’s just good that I’ve been able to see those guys in my shoes and know that no matter how hard I go, it’ll all work out,” Rooney said. “I like how physical it is. I feel like those guys got me prepared for this.”
The senior will be a vital player for the Hawks on both sides of the ball. On offense, Greenwood Christian lost more than 1,700 yards of production, including 403 yards of receiving.
Rooney, who was one of the few Hawks to start every game in 2021, finished third on the team in receiving yards with 240 on just 24 catches. He also scored one touchdown. With a young quarterback in Kade Heaton taking the reins of the Hawks’ offense in 2022, Rooney will be a major target for the sophomore.
“I just try to do whatever the team needs me to do, because you can block, catch and go both ways,” Rooney said. “I just try to do my best for the team and do whatever coach asks me to do. I’ll block when needed or catch when needed.”
On defense, he was fifth on the team with 73 tackles.
Rooney is one of just two seniors on the Hawks’ 2022 roster, but just as he credited the players who came before him, he said he learned leadership from the players who came before him.
Now, when they line up between the lines, it will be Rooney’s turn to lead the Hawks.
“The goal is always to go undefeated, win region and win state, but that’s not our purpose,” Rooney said. “Our purpose of our football team is to make great men. Going back to last year, we faced a lot of adversity but never gave up. Having a season like that is going to help us in the future learn life lessons as to not give up or give in the face of adversity.”