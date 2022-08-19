IMG_0406.JPG
Greenwood Christian outside linebacker Nate Rooney, center, sets the edge against Dixie.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Just talking to Nate Rooney, you couldn’t tell he is just now entering his senior year of high school.

The Greenwood Christian outside linebacker has an air about him that shows he is the Hawks’ leader heading into his final year of high school football.