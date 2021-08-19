For many athletes who have older siblings who play the same sport, it is a constant struggle to get out from underneath their shadow. Some might play a different position, while others try to avoid the sport entirely.
Butt there are a select few who accept the challenge.
A’Chean Durant is one of the few players who is not bothered by the accolades of his brother, Mataeo. In fact, A’Chean does not avoid the comparisons at all as he plays the same position, wears the same number and received an scholarship offer from the same school: Duke.
“I don’t feel any extra pressure because we are all our own people,” Durant said. “We are all good at different things, like I am a better receiver out of the backfield.”
If there were any questions if the pressure would get to him, they were answered emphatically by his two seasons as a Chief.
In his freshman campaign, Durant was named to the All-Lakelands Team after rushing for more than 1,300 yards and leading the area with 28 touchdowns. He would maintain that near 100 yards-per-game average as Durant rushed for more than 700 yards in seven games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
This season Durant wants to take another step forward. He said that during the offseason he went to college camps to bolster his knowledge of the game and how to anticipate where the holes are going to be.
“I learned about different reads, like how to read the tackle and the guard,” Durant said. “(Also) how to read if the hole is filling up and how to read off of blocks. I just train a lot. Even after school I train. (My teammates and I) all worked out together. I brought kids to my house to work out with me.”
McCormick coach Paul Pratt said he saw a lot of maturity in Durant last season and noticed a considerable improvement in his game from week to week.
“He’s trusting in his speed and vision on the field, and he’s trusting in his offensive line. I see a lot of maturity in him as a running back and as a young man,” Pratt said last season.
Although Durant might have to deal with some comparisons to his older brother, the junior is looking to carry his team to a place that his brother couldn’t: to be crowned state champion.
“I want to bring a state championship back to McCormick,” Durant said. “I feel like we are going to have a great year this year. Everybody is putting in the work.”